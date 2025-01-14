2027: ‘You Can’t Be Govs’, Primate Ayodele Tells Seyi Tinubu, Rhodes-Vivour, Jandor, Others

Share

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has advised some politicians in Lagos State not to bother themselves with contesting for the seat of governorship because it won’t work out.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele mentioned that the race for who becomes the next governor of Lagos State after the current administration expires in 2027 will be tough but some of those who are interested at the moment will not emerge.

Although some have not officially declared their interest in the race there has been some politicking going on to test the waters.

From the APC, Primate Ayodele mentioned that Senator Tokunbo Abiru, Gbenga Ashafa, and Seyi Tinubu cannot become the next governor of the state.

From the PDP, He advised Jide Adeniran ‘Jandor’ not to waste his resources seeking a governorship seat in Lagos because it won’t work. Likewise for the candidate of the Labour Party in the last governorship election, Gbadebo Rhodes, the prophet asked him not to dream about it.

“The Lagos state governorship race in 2027 will be a tough one that will see some powerful people humiliated. Many of those who seem interested at the moment will be disappointed.”

“ I want to advise Tokunbo Abiru, Gbenga Ashafa, Seyi Tinubu, Jide Adeniran, and Gbadebo Rhodes not to bother themselves, they won’t become governor in 2027 if they attempt to contest. They shouldn’t allow people to push them to show interest, it won’t work.”

However, Primate Ayodele revealed that the only person close to the seat is the current principal secretary to President Bola Tinubu, Hakeem Muri-Okunola except things have changed.

He also admonished Femi Gbajabiamila to seek the face of God if he has ambitions because he will be fought spiritually.

“Except things change, I see Hakeem Muri-Okunola taking the lead in the governorship race. If Femi Gbajabiamila has an ambition, it’s only God that can help him, he needs to seek the face of God because they will destroy his plans. They will fight him spiritually.”

Continuing, Primate Ayodele called on the GAC members of Lagos state to be careful against division over the 2027 governorship race.

“I also want the GAC members to pray so that they won’t be divided, the 2027 governorship in Lagos will divide them. Likewise, they should pray against bereavement”

