2027: Yoruba Groups Warn Against Using Insecurity To Distabilise Nigeria

Coalition of panYoruba groups under the aegis of the Alliance for Yoruba Democratic Movement (AYDM) has raised the alarm over what it described as covert plots to use insecurity to destabilise the country ahead of the 2027 elections.

AYDM, however, urged unity across the country, increased voter participation and collective action against insecurity ahead of the general elections. The group spoke at a one-day conference themed: ‘Democracy and Good Governance in Nigeria: People’s Power and Voters in Nigeria,’ held in Lagos yesterday.

Speaking at the event, guest speaker, Mr Adewale Adeoye, said the gathering became necessary in the face of growing concerns over insecurity and attempts to destabilise the country through terrorism and its suspected backers.

He said: “There are covert plots to destabilise the country through active terrorism, and this is also extended to those who provide ideological cover for terrorism, who are promoted as elected politicians or traditional rulers, but who are suspected to be backing terrorism.

” Adeoye warned against any push for military rule, saying such a move would worsen Nigeria’s challenges, while maintaining that democracy, despite its shortcomings, remains the preferred system of government.

He said: “Irrespective of the shortcomings of democracy, the alternative cannot be military government, and we are convinced that those who have that agenda are driven by parochial ethnic instincts.”

Adeoye, who added that security is not only the responsibility of government, said: “We have a responsibility to protect our churches, mosques, and communities. If you notice anything, alert everyone.”

Also speaking at the event, General Secretary of AYDM, Mr Popoola Ajayi, identified voter apathy, electoral irregularities, ethnicity and religious divisions as major challenges facing Nigeria’s democracy.

He said: “As elections approach, politicians will seek support, but citizens must go beyond merely holding voter cards. We must see elections beyond just possessing PVCs. You need to understand who holds the power. The consciousness of the power we have right now is essential.”