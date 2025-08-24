Ahead of the 2027 Presidential election, a Yoruba group under the aegis of the Yoruba Mandate Group Worldwide has called on Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones to support President Bola Tinubu’s reelection bid.

The group made this call in a press statement issued by its Convener, Banji Ojo, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State Capital.

Speaking with newsmen, Ojo said that since taking office on May 29, 2023, President Tinubu had been charting a new course for national development and achieving results that, according to him, had improved the lives of citizens.

He further stressed that all political moves or efforts aimed at denying the South a second term in the presidency should be firmly resisted.

“The northern part of Nigeria has governed for eight years, and it is the constitutional right of the South to also complete its eight years.

“In consideration of what the present government has done, which is across all parts of the country, the President deserves the support of all parts for another term.

“We call for maximum support for Tinubu for the 2027 general election from all six geopolitical zones. The President has, since assuming office, been charting a new course of development for the country,” he said.

The Yoruba Mandate Group Worldwide has criticised former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, for aligning with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing the move as a betrayal of the Yoruba race.

Aregbesola, who also served as Minister of Interior, currently serves as the interim National Secretary of the ADC, a coalition platform seeking to contest the presidency in 2027. He has been touring the country to promote the party’s ideals and mobilise support.

On this note, Ojo said, “The former Minister of Interior should be rejected in the entire Yorubaland as he is attempting to deprive Southerners of the chance to retain the presidency for a second term.

“Aregbesola’s decision to align with the likes of Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi amounts to betrayal not only of the Yoruba people and the entire South-West but also of the very political platform that nurtured him.”

The group maintained that the former minister’s actions were more than a case of political differences or personal repositioning, describing them as a direct betrayal of President Bola Tinubu and the wider Yoruba political consciousness, which has historically prioritised unity in the face of external opposition.