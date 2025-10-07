2027: Yilwatda’s Wife Canvases Women’s Support For Tinubu

Martina, the wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Nentewa Yilwatda, yesterday urged women to support President Bola Tinubu’s reelection in 2027.

The professor made the call as a patron of the Women Leadership Network (WLN). She also added her voice to the calls for reserved seats for women in the National Assembly.

Mrs Yilwatda described Tinubu as a leader deeply committed to women’s empowerment, inclusion, and national development.

Addressing women from her support group after the funeral of her husband’s mother, Mama Nana Lydia, she assured them that the well-being and interests of women would continue to receive priority under Tinubu.

According to her, Tinubu has demonstrated a genuine commitment to advancing gender equality and would not hesitate to assent to the Reserved Seats for Women Bill once it is passed by the National Assembly.