2027: Yewa, Egba Battle For The Soul Of Ogun

As the 2027 general elections draw closer, political permutations in Ogun State are intensifying. The age-long rivalry between the Yewa (Egbado) and Egba blocs over who should occupy Oke-Mosan, the seat of power in Abeokuta, has again taken centre stage. For decades, Ogun politics has been defined by regional interests, power rotation, and deep-rooted sentiments over perceived marginalisation—especially among the Yewa people of Ogun West Senatorial District, who have never produced a governor since the state’s creation in 1976.

History of zoning and unfulfilled promises

From Chief Olabisi Onabanjo of Ijebu (Ogun East), to Chief Olusegun Osoba and Senator Ibikunle Amosun (both from Egba in Ogun Central), and the current governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun (also from Ogun East), the rotation of power has consistently eluded Ogun West.

In every election cycle, calls for a Yewa governor grow louder. Political leaders, traditional rulers, and youth groups from the district argue that it is time for equity, fairness, and inclusion. But political realities have repeatedly dashed these aspirations, as party politics and alliances tend to favour the more politically entrenched Egba and Ijebu blocs. Within Egba land, political heavy- weights maintain that governance should not be about ethnic sentiment but competence, capacity, and experience. They argue that the best hands, regardless of origin, should be allowed to lead.

A political analyst in Abeokuta, Mr. Tunde Aladesanmi, explained: “While zoning promotes balance, Ogun needs someone who can consolidate on developmental gains and sustain the pace of progress. Egba cannot be shut out of the conversation simply because of geography.”

The Yewa Push: A matter of justice

However, the Yewa agenda remains strong. The argument is simple: Ogun West has supported every administration since 1979, yet has never been allowed to lead. Notable Yewa sons such as Prince Gboyega Isiaka (GNI) and Senator Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi) have made repeated attempts, each coming close but never crossing the finish line.

With Senator Adeola’s growing influence and deep pockets, coupled with strategic alliances across the state, political watchers believe the 2027 election could finally be Yewa’s moment; if the region can unite behind a single, credible candidate.

Party Politics: The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) remains dominant, but internal politics could reshape the field. Governor Dapo Abiodun, who will complete his second term in 2027, holds the key to his successor within the APC. His decision, whether to support a candidate from Ogun West or to back an Egba successor, could determine the outcome. Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and emerging third-force movements are positioning themselves to exploit internal divisions within the APC.

A coalition of opposition figures from across Ogun West and East could create an upset if they play their cards right. Beyond geography, religion and youth mobilisation are shaping the conversation. Both Christian and Muslim blocs in the state are seeking candidates who can unify the state’s diverse population, while the youth demographic, energised by recent political awakening, could prove decisive in a close race.

2027: The deciding moment

As political alignments and realignments continue, one thing is clear: the battle for the soul of Ogun State in 2027 will be fierce, strategic, and deeply emotional. The Yewa people see it as their historic opportunity for inclusion. The Egba bloc, however, is unwilling to relinquish influence in a state whose capital, Abeokuta, remains the political nerve centre.

The roots of a political divide

1979–1983: Chief Olabisi Onabanjo (Ijebu, Ogun East)

1992–1993: Chief Olusegun Osoba (Egba, Ogun Central)

1999–2003: Chief Olusegun Osoba (Egba, Ogun Central)

2003–2011: Otunba Gbenga Daniel (Ijebu, Ogun East)

2011–2019: Senator Ibikunle Amosun (Egba, Ogun Central)

2019–Present: Prince Dapo Abiodun (Ijebu, Ogun East) That is six administrations and over four decades of civilian rule, yet no governor from Yewa land.

The Yewa Argument: ‘We Deserve a Turn’ For the people of Ogun West, 2027 represents a make-or-break opportunity. Politically and economically, Yewa land has long felt marginalised despite its contribution to the state’s wealth — from industrial hubs in Ota to border communities fueling cross-border trade. Leaders from the region argue that fairness demands that they finally produce the next governor. “It’s not about entitlement, it’s about equity. “We have supported Egba and Ijebu candidates since 1979. We have voted for them faithfully. Now, we are asking that they support us once, just once, for fairness and inclusion,” said a Yewa elder and community leader, Chief Kayode Adesanya, at a recent forum in Ilaro. Over the years, several prominent Yewa sons have tried to break the glass ceiling:Chief (now Senator) Iyabo Anisulowo, a former minister and strong advocate of Ogun West.

Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI), a serial governorship contender, who ran in 2011, 2015, and 2019. Senator Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi) – currently representing Ogun West, with a growing political network and resources to mount a formidable campaign in 2027. But internal disunity has often been the undoing of the Yewa bloc. Multiple candidates from the same district usually split votes, allowing Egba or Ijebu aspirants to coast to victory.

The Egba Factor: Political experience and structure

Egba politicians, on the other hand, argue that governance is about capacity, not geography. Abeokuta, the state capital and heart of Egba land, remains the political nerve centre— home to strong institutions, seasoned politicians, and established networks within national parties. “Politics is not won on sentiment. Egba has the experience, the structure, and the stability to sustain governance.

Anyone can aspire, but winning an elec- tion is about machinery and strategy,” said Alhaji Lateef Sobowale, a political strategist in Abeokuta. The Egba bloc also boasts influential figures: from Senator Ibikunle Amosun, a two-term governor, to rising political actors within the ruling APC. Many in this camp believe Egba land cannot afford to “surrender” control of the state after investing decades in building its dominance in governance and bureaucracy.

The Ijebu balancing act

Interestingly, the Ijebu/Remo axis of Ogun East, currently in power through Governor Dapo Abiodun, plays the role of a kingmaker. With Abiodun completing his second term in 2027, his support will be pivotal.

Will he back a Yewa candidate to balance history, or will he align with the Egba bloc to maintain political stability? Governor Abiodun has so far remained neutral in public, emphasising competence and continuity. But behind closed doors, intense lobbying from both camps is underway.

Power, money, and political calculations

The 2027 contest won’t just be about ethnicity; money, influence, and alliances will play a decisive role. Senator Yayi, with strong ties to Lagos political structures and national power brokers, is seen as Yewa’s best shot yet. His financial strength, grassroots outreach, and visibility across the state have unsettled many within the Egba establishment.

However, opponents argue that his “Lagos roots” could work against him, portraying him as an outsider. Others believe his national exposure and resource base could make him the bridge-builder Ogun needs. Meanwhile, several Egba politicians – including former commissioners, law- makers, and business figures – are quietly preparing to step into the race, banking on the region’s political cohesion.

What the people want

While elites argue over zoning and power blocs, ordinary Ogun residents seem more concerned about governance, security, and development. In Ijebu, Sag- amu, and Sango-Ota, the sentiment is that whoever emerges should tackle infrastructure decay, unemployment, and insecurity.

A civil society advocate, Mrs. Bisi Adebayo, put it succinctly:

“We don’t care if the next governor is from Yewa, Egba, or Ijebu. We just want good roads, stable power, and jobs for our youth.” Still, politicians understand that in a state like Ogun, with deep-rooted sub-ethnic consciousness, zoning re- mains a powerful campaign tool.

The Road to 2027

As alignments and defections begin, the battle for the soul of Ogun State is shaping up as one of the most intriguing political dramas in Nigeria’s South West. The Egba are determined to maintain their political influence. Yewa are desperate to make history. And the Ijebu will once again play the deciding role.

Whether 2027 finally ends Yewa’s 50-year wait or continues the Egba–Ijebu dominance will depend on unity, negotia- tion, and the will of the people. One thing is certain: the race for Oke-Mosan will not just be a political contest; it will be a test of Ogun’s maturity as a state that preaches equity, yet still grapples with the politics of identity.