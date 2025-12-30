Erstwhile Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has announced his intention to run for the Kogi Central Senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

This is as the immediate past Governor of the state ultimately opens the stage for an imminent battle with the incumbent senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Yahaya Bello made this announcement during a visit to the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, where he had a meeting with traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders from the senatorial district.

Bello was captured in in video shared on his verified Facebook page on Monday, December 29, formally accepting calls to seek the ticket.

The event played host to the current Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, as well as other political figures and community leaders from across the district.

“I accept to run for the Senate in 2027,” Bello said while addressing the gathering.

Governor Ododo urged Bello to heed calls from party leaders and constituents urging him to represent Kogi Central at the National Assembly.

Recall that Yahaya Bello governed Kogi State from 2016 to 2024 and remains an influential figure within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

His declaration is widely seen as a move to maintain a strong political presence in the district after leaving office.

In a related development, the Chairman of Okehi Local Government Area, Amoka Eneji, was reported to have congratulated the former governor on his decision to contest the senatorial seat.

Eneji was quoted as saying that Bello had contributed significantly to the unity and development of the Ebira people, adding that his leadership would continue to be remembered in the history of Ebiraland.

The Kogi Central Senatorial seat is currently occupied by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was elected in 2023.

A lawyer and former governorship aspirant, Akpoti-Uduaghan made history as the first woman to represent the district in the Senate.