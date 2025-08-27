2027: Work For Collective S’East Interest, Group Charges Igbo Political Leaders 

A socio-cultural group, Igbo Agenda Dialogue (IDA), has called on the South East political leaders to work for the political interest of the Igbo people.

The group made this call on Wednesday in a communique issued after its inaugural meeting held in Abuja.

According to the group, IDA is not in rivalry with the Ohanaeze Ndigbo social and cultural group.

The meeting convened by the former National Chairman of All Grand Progressive Alliances (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, resolved to work towards convening a comprehensive Igbo Political Summit to be hosted in Enugu on a date to be agreed upon.

“The Summit will be inclusive, cutting across political parties, market and professional associations, town unions, women and youth organisations, Igbo in the diaspora, and all critical stakeholders across the South East and Igbo-speaking communities in Delta, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Kogi States, and beyond.”

The communique signed by Chief Chekwas Okorie, Convener and Jonathan Elendu, Executive Secretary, states: “The meeting resolved that the proposed Summit shall adopt an Igbo Charter — a comprehensive political agenda that will define Igbo interests, rights, and responsibilities in Nigeria.

“A select committee of respected Igbo leaders, technocrats, and intellectuals shall be constituted to draft the Charter, ensuring depth, quality, and durability.”

Further, the communique stated, “The gathering noted with concern the historical absence of a unified Igbo political front since the end of the Nigerian Civil War in 1970.

“It condemned the ridicule, marginalisation, and alienation of Ndigbo in Nigeria’s political space and resolved that such a trend must no longer continue.

“The Dialogue emphasised that Igbo votes must never again be taken for granted. Any candidate or political party seeking Igbo support must enter into a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Igbo nation, and such agreements shall be made public through verified platforms.”

On Electoral Participation, they said, “The meeting observed the decline in voter turnout among Ndigbo in recent elections and resolved to reawaken political consciousness through mass mobilisation and education.

“It was agreed that the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) is the strongest instrument of political empowerment for Ndigbo, far more effective than violence or armed struggle.