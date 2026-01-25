2027: Women Across 25 LGAs Endorse ADC Governorship Aspirant In Niger

Women leaders from all 25 Local Government Areas of Niger State have endorsed Dr. Mohammed Kpautagi Mohammed as their preferred candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial election, citing the need to rescue the state from misrule and maladministration.

The women, led by the Coalition for Women Campaign, were represented by Hajiya Aisha Mai Youth Suleja, who explained that their goal is to urge Dr. Kpautagi Mohammed to heed the clarion call and contest under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform.

She emphasized that Niger State needs a purposeful leader who prioritizes citizens’ welfare, empowers women, addresses poverty, ensures security, and demonstrates empathy, inclusivity, and patriotism.

Hajiya Suleja described Kpautagi Mohammed as humble, sympathetic, hardworking, and results-oriented, with a strong passion for the development and progress of Niger State. “We are calling on you to contest for the next governorship in order to change the narrative of the state for the better,” she said, assuring that women will mobilize massively towards the 2027 polls.

The Zonal Coordinators of the movement, Hauwa Musa, Mrs. Mary Ishaku Shashere, and Sadiya Shehu Kontagora expressed disappointment with the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state. They noted that their votes in the previous elections did not translate into tangible benefits in their communities, highlighting the need to vote for a competent alternative through ADC in 2027.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator of the movement and former House of Representatives member for Lapai/Agaie Federal Constituency, Abdullahi Mahmoud, praised the women for identifying a worthy leader, noting that women constitute the highest voting bloc and can determine election outcomes.

Responding, Dr. Mohammed Kpautagi Mohammed stated that while it is not yet time for campaigns, he appreciated the endorsement. He added that if given the mandate to serve in 2027, he plans to deliver inclusive development, enhance progress across all sectors, and reduce rural-urban migration through a well-articulated grassroots-focused manifesto.

He also commended the current administration under Governor Mohammed Umar Bago for its achievements, pledging that his leadership, if elected, would build on existing successes.