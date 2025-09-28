2027: Wilson Calls On Yilwatda To Address Crisis Rocking Bayelsa APC

Pastor Reuben Wilson, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and founder of the Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability (PRIFGLA), has called on the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, to urgently address the internal crisis bedevilling the Bayelsa State chapter of the APC.

Wilson blamed the national leadership of the party for allegedly orchestrating the problems facing the state chapter, warning that the situation is being worsened by the actions of certain individuals.

Speaking in Yenagoa during a solidarity walk and rally organised by PRIFGLA in collaboration with The Asiwaju Group (TAG) to honour President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Pastor Wilson said the roots of the crisis in Bayelsa APC can be traced to the decisions and actions of the party’s national leadership.

He cited instances where the party won governorship elections in 2019 and 2023 but was denied victory despite its strong support base in the state.

“Chairman, I want you to take this message to the National Chairman of APC that we have suffered a lot. If indeed the party at the centre is supreme over every member in any state and has been settling issues in other states, why is the Bayelsa APC problem different? Tell the National Chairman to warn those dividing the party in this state. The party at the centre is the cause of APC Bayelsa’s problem. If they say they are not the cause, then they should do the needful,” Wilson said.

He recalled his role as coordinator in Southern Ijaw LGA during the David Lyon election in 2019 and the Timipre Sylva election in 2023, stressing that the party worked hard and won both elections but was denied victory.

“We have become second-class citizens in Bayelsa State. It will be very wrong for the party at the centre to be looking at Bayelsa State as if we are not part of APC, focusing on only one man and allowing people to destroy the party,” he added.

Wilson commended APC members in Bayelsa for their unity and steadfastness despite not being in government. He also praised the state chairman, Dennis Otiotio, and other leaders for their efforts in mobilizing support for the party.

He expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his appointments and contributions to the Niger Delta region, particularly Bayelsa State. He highlighted the President’s appointment of sons and daughters of the state into key ministerial and gubernatorial council positions as evidence of his inclusive leadership.

In their separate remarks, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority (NDRBDA), Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, and a Director in FIRMA, Mr. Preye Oseke, lauded President Tinubu for his pragmatic and visionary policies. They noted that these policies have enabled states to embark on major developmental projects, urging Bayelsans to continue to support the President ahead of the 2027 elections.

Earlier, the Director General of PRIFGLA, Mr. Eseimokumo Soko, explained that the solidarity walk and rally were organised to acknowledge and celebrate the tangible achievements and reforms of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, especially in the Niger Delta region.

He noted that midway into Tinubu’s first tenure, his administration had delivered impactful projects and policies, citing the release of funds for phase two of the Nembe–Brass Road as a key example.