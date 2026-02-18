2027: Wilson Calls For Steadfastness, Commitment Among APC Members

Chief Reuben Clifford Wilson, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, has advised both old and new members of the party to be steadfast and committed as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

Wilson noted that every member, old or new, has a role to play in strengthening the party’s structure and advancing its vision while calling for unity among party members in the state.

He welcomed new members to the APC while acknowledging the contributions of long-standing members who have remained committed to the party through challenges and defining moments.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Yenagoa, Wilson emphasised the importance of cooperation, mutual respect, and inclusiveness within the party.

The APC chieftain expressed concern over the refusal of new members to follow the Governor’s directive on party unity, particularly with regard to the conduct of ward and local government congresses, emphasising that division weakens the party, while unity positions it for greater achievements.

He thanked all faithful members of the APC in the state and called for greater collaboration and unity for the betterment of the party.

The statement reads:”Every member, old or new, has a role to play in strengthening the party’s structure and advancing its vision in our state.

” Im using this opportunity to welcome new members to the party. I also acknowledge the contributions of long-standing members who have remained committed to the party through challenges and defining moments.

“I therefore call on party members to build bridges, encourage dialogue, and promote teamwork at all levels of the party.

“Progress is all about shared responsibility and our party will grow stronger when members recognise and respect each other’s contributions.” The statement concluded.