2027: Will Nigerians Finally Buck the Trend and Vote Competence?

In just under two years’ time millions of Nigerians will be carrying out the quadrennial ritual of heading to the polls to vote in people who will run the affairs of this great nation for the next four years.

This will be the eighth time that the exercise will be carried out in the last 27 years since the Fourth Republic was ushered in, and unfortunately, overall, we have largely made a hash of it as all the present indices of the country clearly show.

In 1999, there were high expectations that the nation was finally on the path of fulfilling its undoubted potential when after 16 years in power after ending Shehu Shagari’s presidency in December 1983, the military finally decided to call it quits, return to their barracks and allow civilians to govern once again.

Thus, on May 29, 1999, a former Military Head of State, Gen Olusegun Obasanjo, was sworn in to lead the latest experiment in civil rule.

At the Eagle Square where he was sworn in before an expectant crowd with millions more watching on TV across the country, the man from Abeokuta in Ogun State made a number of promises to the populace.

Let’s look at just two of the areas he touched upon in his speech – power and security.

Obasanjo was highly critical of the failure of previous administrations to fix power despite the humongous amounts of money thrown at it.

Eight years later, when he completed his second term, the sector was still struggling with a paltry 4,000 megawatts (MW) even though he had promised to bequeath the nation 10, 000MW before he leaving office.

On security, he promised to do all in his power to ensure that his citizens would be able to sleep with both eyes closed and traverse the country without fear of being kidnapped.

While the security situation was not as bad as it is now, kidnapping and unrest in the Niger Delta were still rife.

Since Obasanjo’s May 29, 1999 speech, we have had four other occupants of Aso Rock: Umaru Yar’Adua (May 29, 2007 – May 5, 2010); Goodluck Jonathan (May 6, 2010 – May 29, 2015); Muhammadu Buhari (May 29, 2015 – May 29, 2023), and Bola Tinubu (May 29, 2023 – to date), who during their inaugurations all promised to improve on the performances of their predecessors.

But while talk is cheap, as we all know, the reality on ground clearly shows that the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti was spot on when he sang: As time dey go, things just dey bad. Dey bad more and more… in his hit tune “Teacher Don’t Teach Me Nonsense,” which was released in 1986, 13 years before the politicians once again took over.

A look at some of the indices during the period of civil rule lends credence to Fela’s claims.

For instance, as at the time Obasanjo took office in 1999, the exchange rate was N97 to $1; it went to N128 under Yar’Adua in 2007. During Jonathan’s tenure in 2010 it was N151; however, by the time Buhari mounted the saddle in 2015, it was N199 and when he left eight years later it had slipped to N600. Presently it is N1530 (as of Thursday).

Of course, fall in the exchange rate has seen a corresponding increase in the cost of goods and services, making daily survival a grind for millions of Nigerians.

The people have been dealt a further blow with the decision of the present administration to remove the subsidy on fuel, which has undoubtedly boosted government revenue but is yet to be felt by majority of the populace.

Although Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had risen to $187.8 billion as at last year, up from the approximately $59.15 billion it was in 1999, for most people, they were better off back then than now.

This raises the question of the ability of those in charge to handle the “burden of leadership” in a responsible way, with the main focus being on the overall wellbeing of those they are governing.

By the way, “burden of leadership” refers to the responsibilities, pressures, and expectations that come with leading others. It encompasses the weight of decision-making, the impact of those decisions on others, and the emotional toll of guiding individuals and teams. It’s not just about authority or power, but about the deep-seated accountability for the well-being and success of those being led.

If we are to use this as a yardstick how many of our leaders actually fit this bill? Unfortunately, from what we’re seeing in governance, parastatals, etc, not many!

Let’s contrast this with what has happened in the 13 years Xi Jinping has been in power in China.

In 2012, he met his nation’s GDP at $8.5 trillion and has grown it to $41 trillion; while he moved GDP/Capita from $6, 000 to $13, 000.

Inflation was 2.6 per cent back then, it is now down to $2.1per cent; he has also been able to grow the nation’s reserves from $3.2 trillion to $4 trillion, while keeping the debt low. It was 24 per cent in 2012 and is now 25 per cent.

Pensioners are also smiling under Xi, having seen their monthly allowances increase from ¥400 ($55.75) to ¥3,326 ($463.53). Incomes have also gone up from an average of ¥4000 ($557.46) per month to ¥42, 000 ($5,853.33).

Of course, although it could be argued that the democratic institutions in both countries are not exactly the same; Xi has been in power for 13 years and the maximum tenure for Nigerian leaders is eight. However, it is still long enough for indications of improvements to manifest.

Unfortunately, as previously pointed out, rather than the country being put in the right path to prosperity, each successive administration has done the opposite, leaving the country and masses worse off than when they took charge.

The next election is less than two years away and that avails Nigerians another opportunity to once again attempt to select the persons they feel will best be able to pilot the nation to the Promised Land.

But in order to make this possible, there will be need for us as a people to sink our ethnic prejudices and dispassionately look at those hoping to occupy Aso Rock with a view to voting for the best candidate, because at the end of the day the majority of us – Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba and others – are afflicted by the same national malaise of insecurity, lack of jobs and a poor economy.