2027: Will Jonathan Be Entrapped In ‘Vulture Politics?’

“Selfish politicians are like termites, eating away at the foundation of society”

—Unknown

“Vulture politics”, for purposes of this conversation, is a term used to describe a political style characterised by opportunistic individuals who exploit and manipulate the political system for personal gain. They operate under a political style distinguished by predatory and self-serving behaviour, often at the expense of the general public.

The term uses the metaphor of a vulture, a bird that preys on the dead or dying, to describe politicians who are seen as taking advantage of a nation’s or people’s difficulties for personal gain. The notable characteristics often associated with vulture politics include Political opportunism, involving manoeuvring, blackmail, and chicanery, where the focus is not on serving the public but on advancing one’s power and position over the well-being of the citizens they are supposed to serve.

In 2015, then President Goodluck Jonathan was the number one political enemy of the geopolitical North that saw the region record the most politically cohesive unity ever just to remove him from office. That action, undoubtedly driven by selfishness, truncated the 16-year reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and enthroned the All Progressive Con- gress (APC), a political gang assembled for that purpose.

Ten years later, the action has yielded an enormous effect that put the region in its most precari- ous situation; they are now turning to the same Jonathan, not for love of him or reparations for wrongs done to him, but for the same selfish goal of grabbing power that drove them in 2015. The unfolding drama has put the former President at the centre of a vulture politics, and he needs to be wise to jealously guard his hard-earned reputation and peace.

Anybody who thinks that hyperbole, political praise, and hero-worshipping will be enough to mislead the former President into jumping without looking should do well to study his past. This is a man who came from such an indigent background, trekking miles barefoot to school without shoes, but found himself holding a PhD and occupied the four topmost executive positions at the state and federal levels (Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President and President) without asking for it.

Perhaps the first and the last Nigerian to enjoy such. This is a man who could have stayed longer in office using the powers available to him, but chose to throw in the towel even before the referee announced the results. This is a man whom they disgraced out of office, but today most of the actors have been harvesting what they sowed one after the other, and some are even apologising and begging him to come back.

Such a man is not driven by any hype coming from selfish players who want him not for his good or that of the nation but to satisfy their own devious aggrandisement. Their target is the man’s Continental and global reputation and the peace he enjoys while they gnash their teeth in regret for what they did to him.

Destroying a reputation is not as difficult as building it. When you are building a reputation, many people around you may not know or agree with you until the positives of what you did begin to manifest. It’s then that the hawks come claiming to be helping to make it manifest, but in truth, what they are doing is trying to climb on your hard-earned reputation for their selfish gains.

It requires wisdom from God, call it grace for a discerning mind to fish out these players and give them the distance they deserve. Most leaders who end up destroying what they had built are those who fall prey to the greed and desire of their aides and allies who always claim to love them more than they even love themselves.

In some instances, their push helps their principal go up, but only for them to aid in his destruction in the elevated position. Former President Jonathan, in many ramifications, is a history maker, and people should not be oblivious of this fact about him. Things come to him virtually without his asking or fighting for them. And as he gets it he is ready to relinquish it without looking back.

Those who are now trying to bully Jonathan into the murky waters of 2027 need to be educated about his past to guide them to know that he does not require their selfish prompting to make decisions. When Jonathan was newly elected as deputy governor of Bayelsa State in 1999, yours sincerely was among the team of political reporters in Lagos who his then boss, late Governor Diepreye Solomon Peter “D.S.P.”

Alamieyeseigha invited to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital for their 100 days in office and during interactions, he told us how difficult it was getting Jonathan to be his gubernatorial running mate. The first day he went to Jonathan’s office, he refused to attend to him with what he called ‘his political talks’. He had to return a second time with some people to convince him. This became the man who held all executive positions at the state and federal levels without asking for it.

He became a Deputy governor reluctantly after persuasion, became governor without seeking it, emerged Vice President of the country without applying for it and emerged as the President of the country via the doctrine of necessity. When, through the ballot box, he was removed, he said: “To God be the glory” and left the stage peacefully as he came.

Today, locally and internationally, he enjoys an unprecedented reputation to the envy of those who thought they were humiliating him. Today those who described him as clueless and weak are describing him as the best bride in the circumstances. What is this circumstance, trying to use Jonathan to solve their unquenched appetite for power? Trying to use the man they pushed out and found themselves in the political hot soup of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Truth remains that the quest for him is not driven by any love for him but by selfish power acquisition. The two most credible voices of Jonathan today outside himself are his official spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, and Jonathan’s loquacious wife, Patience,(Mama P.) The duo have in different fora spoken about 2027. Jonathan’s statements have, on multiple occasions, denied having any intentions to run for the 2027 presidency.

They have dismissed social media posts and rumours as fake news and fabrications. He has stated that he is more focused on his work in peace-building and diplomatic missions across Africa. Jonathan had also repeatedly ac- knowledge the enormous support he enjoyed from the people of the SouthEàst region in and out of office and would desire to see justice in their getting the Presidency, yet the hawks continue to drag his name about, namedropping as his close allies.

The Jonathan they dumped like chicken in 2015 now has a club of political aides and strong allies who are claiming that he is running for President in 2027 and has even started distributing portfolios. But the Jonathan we know, who is not greedy, who is not anxious but who is contented with the grace God has lavished on him and who is enjoying the local and international reputation he earned by his mien while in office, will not allow vulture politicians to destroy what providence has helped him to build.

But we should not be surprised, because it’s for these power mongers that Thomas Sowell wrote that “Politics is the art of making your selfish desires seem like the national interest”. Therefore Jonathan needs to be on the alert as they make their way to him so that with all their sweet talks about Aso Rock being on their Palm, one expects him to know that their target is his peace and at this point, he must remember that even the devil cites Scripture for his purpose and that an evil soul producing a holy witness is tantamount to a villain with a smiling cheek, God help us.

Appreciation Time

On Wednesday, August 6th 2025, some Nigerian good heads gathered in my name at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, the nation’s capital. The occasion was the public presentation of the two books I authored, the Bubbles of Nigerian Democracy- the Musing of a Nigerian Journalist and Wadata Wonders- the memoirs of a partisan Journalist._

The Bubbles is a collection of some articles published in this column since the inception of this newspaper in February 2014. Since then, I have maintained this column every Thursday to the glory of God. The public presentation was, by all standards, a huge success, and it would not have been so without the indomitable hands of some persons.

The two former National Chairmen of PDP under whom I served as media Advisor, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo and Prince Uche Secondus, Alhaji Mohammad Hayatudeen who chaired the occasion, my brother and mentor the former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Chief Nnia Nwodo who delivered the keynote lecture, the Chief Book Presenter His Excellency Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State who was ably represented by the Director General of the PDP Governors Forum, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, my friend and brother in the profession Martins Olojà, who reviewed the two books, my brothers and friends Senators Ben Obi(Ojeligbo) and Austin Akobundu, Alhaji Buhari Bala, former Rivers State Governor Celestine Omehia, my publisher Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who was represented by Bar Emeka Nwala, Barr Charles Ugwu, Chuks Odo, Samben Nwosu, Dr Emeka Nwosu, Andy Ezeani and others too numerous to mention but not forgetting the Alhaji Umar Sani-led planning committee and students of the University of Abuja, the Obollo Development Association (ODA), my media colleagues who came in their numbers and above all God Almighty who designed and implemented the whole event to him goes all the glory.