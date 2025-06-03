2027 Will Be Referendum On Tinubu’s Leadership — Atiku Fires Back At APC

Share

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says the 2027 general elections will determine the fate of President Bola Tinubu, stating that it would serve as a referendum on his administration.

New Telegraph recalls that the APC had accused Atiku of seeking to reposition the opposition for selfish gains, stressing that he aimed to regain access to state resources.

Atiku stated this through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, on Monday night, while responding to recent allegations by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

While dismissing the allegation, Ibe stated that Atiku’s efforts were driven by Nigerians’ aspirations for a better life.

“It’s clear that these people were never prepared for governance. All they’re interested in is politics. They’ve gone to extreme lengths to ensure the demise of progress. Every action they’ve taken contradicts the very essence of democracy,” he said.

Atiku’s spokesman also faulted the Tinubu administration’s inefficiency, citing the completion of only 30 kilometres of a 700-kilometre road in two years as an example.

“They rolled out all the drums and celebrated completing a mere 4% of the project. Isn’t that absurd? Such irresponsibility! The money spent on that celebration could have been used to build several more kilometres of that road,” he exclaimed.

Ibe, while highlighting Nigeria’s exacerbating socio-economic conditions, pointed out that the country has become the poverty capital of the world and now leads Africa in child malnutrition.

Ibe stressed that Atiku’s actions were driven by Nigerians’ desire for a better life, not personal gain.

The spokesman also defended Atiku’s integrity, contrasting his business achievements with the records of his critics.

“Where were these critics when His Excellency was already well-established long before democracy began in 1999? Atiku has run multi-million-dollar businesses, employed people, and invested his own resources into his campaigns. He’s not looking to exploit state funds like they are,” Ibe stated.

He urged the APC to focus on governance rather than obsessing over Atiku’s activities, maintaining that the next election will be between Tinubu and the rest of Nigeria

