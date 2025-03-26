Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that he will do everything possible to ensure that the former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, fails in his bid for the presidency again.

Speaking through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, on Wednesday, Wike insisted he had no regrets over Atiku’s decision to overlook him as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku, in a recent interview with journalist Adesina Giwa-Osagie, reiterated that he had no regrets about choosing former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over Wike as his running mate in 2023.

“In 2019, people said I didn’t consult widely when I picked Peter Obi as my running mate. So in 2023, I told the party to set up a committee to recommend three names,” Atiku explained.

According to him, the PDP committee ranked Okowa as the top choice, with Wike in second place and former Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, in third.

“So I picked number one,” Atiku said, justifying his decision.

Reacting to Atiku’s comments, Wike’s aide, Lere Olayinka, mocked the former Vice President, stating that Wike had already ensured Atiku’s defeat in 2023 and would do so again if he attempts to contest in 2027.

“Two years after making the PDP lose a presidential election it could have won, Atiku is still explaining why he didn’t pick Wike as his running mate,” Olayinka posted on X.

“Someone should tell our serial presidential election contester that Wike also has no regret for ensuring that he failed in the election and will make sure that he fails again and again.”

The rift between Atiku and Wike dates back to the controversial PDP primaries in 2022, where Wike lost the party’s presidential ticket to Atiku. He later worked against the PDP during the 2023 election, aligning with the G-5 Governors to support President Bola Tinubu.

With tensions still high between the two politicians, all eyes are on the 2027 presidential election to see if Atiku will make another attempt and whether Wike will once again stand in his way.

