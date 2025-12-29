2027: Wike Replies Makinde Amid ‘Holding Down’ PDP For Tinubu’s Comment

Days after the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, alleged that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, asked him to “Hold down” the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to support the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu in 2027, the Minister has finally reacted to the allegations.

Speaking during an end-of-the-year media chat on Monday, Wike said Makinde’s allegation was a blatant lie and suggested that the Oyo State governor was “frustrated” and lacked the courage to openly declare his own presidential ambitions.

The FCT Minister queried why, if the allegation were true, Makinde did not raise the issue earlier after the alleged meeting with the president.

He said, “Seyi Makinde has never called me Wike. That is the first time I have heard him calling me Wike. It’s unfortunate.

“First of all, you ask yourself, what was that meeting? What was the purpose of that meeting? That would have led me to say, Mr President, I will hold PDP down for you.”

“Why did Seyi Makinde not come up all this while to tell the party, see what Wike is doing? I was in a meeting. I saw what Wike said. It’s not correct,” he said.

To put the matter to rest, Wike said: “There was no such meeting. Rather, my humble self, the former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, the former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, the former governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Seyi Makinde, went to see the president.

“We went to see the president after the elections were over, to discuss certain things. While we were there, the Chief of Staff — you should know that the Chief of Staff is always around the president.

“I was the one who said, Look, Chief of Staff, come and sit down, so we can remind the president of what we have discussed. There was nothing like a meeting we booked to go and see Mr President.

“So, it is completely out of place for anybody to say that in that meeting, I told Mr President that I would hold PDP down for him.”

He further described the allegation as “very, totally unfair,” Wike said the Oyo State governor was frustrated.

“I have told everybody, frustration — if you can see it, if you watch Seyi Makinde, you can see frustration. And this young man, we have advised severely.

“Politics is not like being a contractor with Shell. Politics is not like being a contractor. It has different rules.

“When did Seyi Makinde come into politics? There is nothing wrong with having ambition, but the ambition must be pursued according to the rules.”

New Telegraph recalls that Makinde’s claims during a media chat last week, where he detailed a private 2023 meeting involving himself, Wike and Tinubu.

According to Makinde, Wike voluntarily pledged to undermine the PDP to aid Tinubu’s re-election bid, without any prompting from the president.

“Wike said he was going to hold the PDP down for President Tinubu,” Makinde claimed during a public address, explaining the root of their fallout.

He further expressed regret over supporting Tinubu in the 2023 elections and vowed not to back him in 2027, citing concerns over Nigeria’s democratic survival.