2027: Wike On Mission To Destroy PDP, Not Acting In APC’s Interest, Sagay Alleges

The former Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay (SAN), has alleged that the disposition of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has the potential of destroying the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2027 general elections.

While accusing the former Rivers State Governor of allegedly working to control the PDP, the legal scholar urged the former ruling party to take action, as it focuses on “survival”.

The elder statesman also weighed-in on allegations in some quarters that opposition politics was being encumbered, saying the recognition of the coalition party, African Democratic Party (ADP), suggested otherwise.

Speaking during an interview with New Telegraph, Sagay said: “I’m reading all that; that the APC government does not want any rival in the election.

That is very rife all over the media, and so on; it’s all over the place. “So, that allegation is there. But, there is not that much. “For example, the ADC has been recognised. And to me, that is probably the most powerful opposition party that has been recognised.

“So, if the government could not stop that recognition, then I don’t think it has done anything that could be regarded as injurious to the major way to democracy. For me, that’s the major issue. “But, I hear the allegations; the role Wike is playing, for example, in trying to kill the PDP is cited.”

He also referenced the approval given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to 14 associations seeking registration as political parties, as a sign of good faith on the part of the government. Hear him: “Frankly, I agree that Wike wants to suppress, if not totally kill the PDP. “But, I think he is doing it in his own interest, rather than that of the APC.

That is my own feeling. “So, to wrap up on this issue: Yes, there are many allegations of it, but no concrete evidence; I can’t see any concrete proof. “For example, 14 new parties have been recognised. To me, that seems to be an illustration of vibrant democracy.”

On the morality of remaining in an opposition, while serving in government, the learned scholar responded: “No, it is not. I think he (Wike) is on a mission to destroy the PDP effectively.

“Because, what he is doing now is he wants to be in control; to make the PDP – to control it so that it will be ineffective. I have no doubt about that. “And, it is not morally right; it is not even legally right; not to talk of morals.

“How can you destroy a party that is a very strong participant in our democratic process, which ruled this country for 16 years? “What he is doing is bad.

It is both illegal and immoral. And somehow, the PDP must find a way of removing his fingers from that party. Let him join the APC, if it is the party in his heart. Then, leave the PDP alone to look for its own way of surviving.”