Contrary to political insinuation, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed rumours about leaders in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) urging him to contest the forthcoming 2027 presidential election.

Wike, who spoke on Saturday in a press statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, described the claim as “Another lie from idle minds who have nothing to contribute to the development of the country.”

Olayinka said the report, circulated by an online platform, was a failed attempt to drag Wike into unnecessary controversy, reaffirming his undivided support for President Bola Tinubu.

Olayinka maintained that “as far as Wike is concerned, it is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu till 2031.”

“Report circulated by an online platform that is notorious for falsehood and blackmail that a meeting was held by some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to “push” the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to run for President in 2027, has been described as “another lie from idle minds who have nothing to contribute to the development of the country.

“Wike does not function in hiding. He does what he says and says what he does. It is shameful that the ‘pull-Wike-down’ elements could not reason beyond such kindergarten tactics. It is clear that they need better brains to think for them.”

“The Minister has made it clear where he stands as long as the 2027 presidential election is concerned — he is with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Clarifying the report of a supposed PDP meeting, Olayinka explained that the only meeting held on August 20, 2025, was one involving PDP stakeholders from the southern part of the country.

“ The only meeting that took place on August 20, 2025, was that of PDP stakeholders from the Southern part of Nigeria, and the purpose was the meeting scheduled for Lagos on August 21, 2025, by some elements to rubberstamp a decision to micro-zone party positions zoned to the South,” the statement noted.

According to him, the outcome of the meeting was publicly released in a statement titled ‘Re: Purported Meeting Of PDP Southern Zoning Consultative Summit,’ signed by several PDP leaders from the South-East and South-South, including state party chairmen, lawmakers and former officials.

“Outcome of the meeting was made public via a press statement titled, ‘Re: Purported Meeting Of PDP Southern Zoning Consultative Summit,’ signed by State Party Chairmen of Imo, Abia, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers, Austin Nwachukwu, Abraham Amah, Barr. Venatuis Ikem, Rt. Hon Aniekan Akpan and Aaron Chukwuemeka, respectively, as well as the National Vice Chairman (South-East), Hon. Chidiebere Egwu Goodluck and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon O. K. Chinda.

“Others who signed the press statement were Senators Igwe Nwagu, Mao Ohuabunwa, George Sekibo, Mike Ama Nnachi, former National Secretary, Rt. Hon. Onwe S. Onwe, Deputy National Legal Adviser, Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha, former Ebonyi State Legal Adviser, Barr. Mudi Erhenede and others. Obviously, the above names were picked from the press statement published in all major newspapers and aired on national television stations to advance the latest mischief.”

“We know their intention, though. But unfortunately for them, and the platform they are using to propagate their idle plots, the person and character of the FCT Minister is known to everyone — he does not do anything in hiding.”

He added that Wike remains committed to President Tinubu’s political and development agenda, saying, “He has said it clearly that from now till 2031, it is on the mandate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he will stand.

“To ensure the success of the President’s re-election, Wike will continue to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda in the FCT by actualising the visions of the President for a federal capital city that can compete with other capital cities in the world in terms of infrastructural development,” Olayinka added