2027: Why We’re Using Atiku’s Office As N’Secretariat – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said its new National Secretariat will be a place where ideas that will redefine the next generation of leaders will be taken.

At the unveiling of the office in Abuja yesterday, the National Chairman, Senator David Mark, said the ceremony was a clear declaration that the ADC coalition is a child of necessity inspired by peoples’ desire for good governance, greater accountability and a stronger democracy.

“From within these walls, we shall continue to champion policies that will uplift communities, strengthen institutions, and safeguard the democratic foundations upon which our republic stands.

“Let this day mark the end of old divisions (and) the rise of a stronger, more disciplined, more visionary and more people oriented political party with only one agenda; to serve Nigeria,” Mark stated.

The former President of the Senate further said the unveiling was a demonstration to Nigerians that politics is about leadership, responsibility and service to the people, adding that it was not going to be business as usual. “Everything we do going forward will be anchored on character, courage, competence, discipline and integrity,” he assured.

The secretariat, which is located at Wuse II, has served as presidential campaign office of the former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, since 2019.

But the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, explained that the tenancy of the former vice president has lapsed. “Now the African Democratic Congress is the tenant of this building.

So this building at no time did it belong to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. “He leased it for the purpose of his campaign, and that lease has ceased. And now the tenancy is occupied by the African Democratic Congress,” Abdullahi said. He assured that the party will be fair and just to every aspirant on its platform.

The unveiling was attended by chieftains of the party including former Rivers State governor, Chibuike Amaechi and his Kaduna State counterpart, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai. With the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which used to be the foremost opposition party currently embroiled in crisis, the ADC may step in to fill the void.