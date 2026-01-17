2027: Why The ‘State Of Harmony’ Should Finally Look North

For years, the political narrative in Kwara State has been one of harmony and stability. But as we look toward 2027, we must ask a hard question: Can there truly be harmony where there is no equity? Since 1999, the baton of leadership has been passed between the Central and the South, while the North remains a spectator.

By the time the current term of our leader, His Excellency Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, ends in 2027, Kwara Central would have occupied the Government House for 20 years.

Kwara South had its eight-year turn with Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed. Meanwhile, Kwara North—the third leg of the tripod—is yet to have a shot at governing the state.

This isn’t just about a seat at the table; it is about the survival of the Kwara project. When a whole senatorial district is systematically skipped, it calls for a conscience awakening.

Beyond the political arithmetic, there is a massive economic argument for a Northern Governor. Kwara North is not a “burden” to be helped; it is an untapped engine room for the entire state and Nigeria’s GDP.

In Lade, Patigi LGA: We have massive irrigation land for year-round rice farming. Although it is not yet at its optimal condition, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has been consistent with his support for its sustainability since before his election in 2019.

The good news is that his government has secured a World Bank partnership to upgrade the irrigation facility to a standard that will significantly improve rice cultivation. In Kaiama: We are seeing the rise of shea butter processing.

With a 50-ton factory now coming into play—established by our visionary leader, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq—the North is positioned to be a global export hub.

We only need to scale. In Edu: For decades, the Bacita Sugar Company was a national pride. Our leader, Governor Abdul-rahman Abdul-razaq, has made tremendous efforts to bring the plant back to life by finally resolving legacy issues, revitalizing sugar production to create thousands of jobs for Kwara youths.

Baruten: This isn’t just a “border local government”; it is a gateway to the Republic of Benin and the West African market.

The Chikanda border remains one of the most under-utilized economic assets in Nigeria. Baruten should not be seen as a distant outpost, but as a strategic trade hub that can generate massive Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has done tremendously well in facilitating the BUA-funded tax credit roads that link Edu, Moro, Kaiama, and Baruten LGAs, opening up our communities for trade and commerce.

Moro: Its strategic location links the Kwara Northern axis with the South West, making it a natural logistics and transportation hub for the movement of goods.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has strategically set Kwara North on the path of productivity and prosperity with these investments. We appreciate his foresight and promise to build on the successes of his administration so far—not only in Kwara North but across the whole of Kwara State.

To our brothers in the South and Central: the beauty of our state is our ability to coexist harmoniously. Kwara North has never been a clog in the wheel of our harmonious coexistence.

That is why we have always voted en bloc for every Governor that has emerged since 1999. It is time the favor is returned.

Supporting a Northern candidate in 2027 isn’t just for equity; it’s an act of justice and a smart investment in our collective future. The North is ready. We have the capacity, competence, capability, compassion, and vision.

What we need now is the support of Kwara Central and Kwara South. As 2027 approaches, all Kwarans should say: “It is time for Kwara North.”

Abdulmumin is the SA New Media to Rt. Hon. Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly