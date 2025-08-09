2027: Why PDP Needs Jonathan – Lamido

As the battle for the 2027 presidential elections draws closer, the former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has described ex-President Goodluck Jonathan as the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) strongest option.

This is as he urges the PDP to make concerted efforts to bring him back.

Speaking on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today program, Lamido appealed to the national leadership of the PDP to make concerted efforts to bring him back.

According to him, Jonathan has led the country before, and he understands governance and works well with others, adding that no current party member from the South can match Jonathan’s experience.

“I think for PDP now they should try to woo him [Jonathan]; he is their best bet. To me, he is their best bet. If anybody is put forth by the PDP, Nigerians will support him.

“He is most welcome, competent, and very qualified. I welcome him into the PDP. I think so far in the PDP, with all respect to all members, I don’t see a better alternative than Jonathan if he comes to the PDP.

“I don’t see any other person, really. If we are giving the presidency to the South, it will be the PDP.

“Who is there in PDP now that can challenge Jonathan in terms of being in office, being full-headed, being somebody who is willing to listen, and somebody who is also a key player who believes in partnership?” the former governor said.