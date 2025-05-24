2027: Why PDP Need To Bring Peter Obi Back – Sowunmi

Share

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, has opened up on how the main opposition party needs to explore all possible means of bringing back the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, into its fold.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Obi, a two-term governor of Anambra State, left the PDP in May 2022 for the LP after allegedly complaining of massive bribing of delegates and vote buying during the party’s presidential primary.

The economic expert also cited the existence of a party clique collaborating against him as the main reason of defecting to another party in the build up of the election.

Speaking on why Obi needs to be back in PDP after three years, Sowunmi who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, asked the PDP to work in a bid to bring Obi back.

According to him, “One of the people who was a PDP member, a South eastern man who felt based on the balance of play that the South-East was excluded, Peter Obi, was allocated 6.2 million votes, you lose the election, you run to the Supreme Court you lose, at least you were adjudged to have lost.

‘’Any deep-thinking, fair-minded Nigerian man who is in the political party called the PDP ought to know that the greatest, necessary next step is to have the conversation about: ‘How do you bring Peter back’ now that the energy driving him is organic.

“There is a level of activity that you can blame your bullies for, but there is a certain level of recurring, continuous lack of creativity that you have you have to hold yourself responsible for.

“One of the things that people do is fall prey to the frail nature of President Bola Tinubu. I know him for his intellectual capacity. He will look frail, but his brain is that of a giant somost tomes people underestimate him to their own peril.

‘’The painful thing is that my own side is choosing to pretend that it is an easy material to defeat in politics. What do they know that he doesn’t know?”

