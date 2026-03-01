2027: Why Osun APC Endorsed Tinubu For 2nd Term – Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has explained why the party has thrown its full weight behind the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.

It will be recalled that on February 14, 2026, Oyetola led the Osun State chapter of the APC to formally endorse President Tinubu for a second term at a grand reception attended by a large crowd of party stalwarts and supporters at Freedom Park, Osogbo.

The event also served as a welcoming ceremony for high-ranking lawmakers and their supporters who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, on Sunday, the Minister said the endorsement was based on performance, courage, and a clear vision for Nigeria’s future.

According to him, President Tinubu took difficult but necessary decisions at the outset of his administration to rescue the nation’s economy from the brink of collapse.

Dr. Oyetola pointed to key reforms introduced by the President, including bold fiscal and monetary measures aimed at stabilising the economy, attracting foreign investment, and restoring confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.

He said the President’s policies are already yielding positive results, with improved revenue generation and greater transparency in public finance.

The immediate past Governor of Osun State also highlighted Tinubu’s focus on infrastructure development across the country, noting ongoing investments in roads, rail, ports, and energy.

He said the administration’s emphasis on expanding various sectors of the economy is opening up new opportunities for job creation and sustainable economic growth.

On social welfare, Minister Oyetola commended the President’s efforts to cushion the impact of economic reforms through targeted intervention programmes, student loan initiatives, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

He said these measures demonstrate that the administration is not only reform-minded but also compassionate.

Security, he added, remains a top priority under Tinubu’s leadership, with renewed coordination among security agencies and increased support for law enforcement aimed at strengthening national stability.

The Osun APC leader further described President Tinubu as a seasoned administrator with a proven track record of transformative leadership, recalling his achievements in Lagos State and his longstanding commitment to progressive politics in Nigeria.

He said the President understands the complexity of governing a diverse nation and has shown the political will to take tough decisions in the national interest.

Dr. Oyetola stressed that continuity is crucial at this stage of Nigeria’s development, stating that a second term would allow the President to consolidate ongoing reforms, complete major infrastructure projects, and fully stabilise the economy.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated courage, capacity, and commitment to reposition Nigeria. What he needs now is time to complete the good job he has started,” Dr. Oyetola said, assuring that all members of the APC in Osun State are fully aligned behind the President’s re-election bid.

He also expressed confidence that the APC gubernatorial candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, will secure victory in the Osun State governorship election scheduled for 15 August 2026.