2027: Why Osun APC Endorsed Tinubu For 2nd Term –Oyetola

The event also served as a welcoming ceremony for high-ranking lawmakers and their supporters who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Dr Bolaji Akinola, on Sunday, the Minister said the endorsement was based on performance, courage and a clear vision for Nigeria’s future.

According to him, President Tinubu took difficult, but necessary decisions, at the outset of his administration to rescue the nation’s economy from the brink of collapse.

Dr Oyetola pointed to key reforms introduced by the President, including bold fiscal and monetary measures aimed at stabilising the economy, attracting foreign investment and restoring confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.

He said the President’s policies are already yielding positive results, with improved revenue generation and greater transparency in public finance.

The immediate past Governor of Osun State also highlighted Tinubu’s focus on infrastructure development across the country, noting ongoing investments in roads, rail, ports and energy.