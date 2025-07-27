2027: Why Obi Is Yet To Adopt Political Party –Source

Facts have emerged on why the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, has not adopted a political platform to contest the 2027 election.

Obi, in an interaction with his supporters on social media platform, assured them that he would contest the 2027 presidential election, but did not disclose the platform.

Although he said he was still a member of Labour Party, Obi was present at the unveiling of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as coalition platform to oust President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) from office.

On Friday, Obi played host to leaders of his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This was a day after the party’s 101th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, confirmed that Obi was one of the former members the party has reached out to try to bring them back to the party.

A very reliable source equally confirmed that there is ongoing attempts to bring Obi back to PDP, but quickly added, “they need to wrest the party from (Nyesom) Wike first.

“PDP is irredeemably damaged by Wike and they are looking or who can help redeem its image.

“But as long as Wike continues to control what happens in the party, it is difficult for any serious politician to join the party.”

According to him, the hordes of Northerners joining the ADC is because of the sorry state of affairs in PDP.

“If Obi joins and pick a strong Northerner as a running mate, most of them will return,” he said.

PDP concluded its NEC meeting on Thursday and resolved to hold elective national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State on November 15 and 16.

The party had earlier fixed the convention for August 30 with Kano State as host. The plan then was to force all the National Working Committee (NWC) members to resign, because they could no longer work together.

Sunday Telegraph however, gathered that due to the stability in the party after the previous NEC meeting, the plan was rescinded, and the NWC members will be allowed to served out their tenure, which expires on December 9 this year.

The choice of Ibadan as venue, according to the source, is also because PDP governors have cemented the crack within their rank.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde is said to be interested in PDP 2027 presidential ticket, but the party source dispelled any undue influence, adding, “the convention is for the election of party leaders and not election of PDP presidential candidate.

“Besides, before the convention, the zoning committee might have concluded its work and every zone will decide their preferred candidate. So, there is no way the venue will influence who emerges as NWC member.”

Obi has not renounced his membership of Labour Party, neither has he pulled out of the coalition.

The source disclosed that there is pressure on former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to step down his presidential ambition and support Obi for the ADC ticket.

“But, is not likely that he is going to step down. So, Obi may run either on PDP, Labour Party or hidden platform, as last option.

“Half of ADC members are for him but he doesn’t want to contest the ticket against Atiku. Obi has much respect for him,” he explained.

Interim National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, had explained that why Obi and former Kaduna State governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, have not joined the coalition fully is because they have outstanding elections and candidates they are supporting in their legacy parties.

However, a former PDP governor, said Oyo State governor, Makinde still remains the best Southern candidate, who can challenge President Tinubu in the next presidential election on PDP platform.

But he added that politics was too serious a project to “be zoned to an individual!

“You must be able to play the power game within the party, demonstrate resilience and staying power to ride storms.

“Presidency has many storms you will have to ride too.”

He dismissed the idea of Obi becoming PDP candidate for what he called his lack of discipline to stay in one party.

According to him, PDP, “is focused in getting her internal democratic norms right, then craft and advance alternative policies and strategies to make life easier for everyone.”

He described defections and alignment and realignment as normal, and advised that people should stop gauging strength and weakness of a political party based on these parameters alone.

“It could mean cleansing for greater purity and strength,” he said.