2027: Why Nigerians Can Remove APC Govt – Galadima

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has posited that Nigerians could react strongly at the ballot box if current economic and security challenges continue.

Speaking on Thursday on Channels Television, Galadima criticised the policies of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and dismissed claims that living conditions have improved.

According to the political gladiator, authorities should not underestimate public sentiment, citing incidents of arrests over public commentary.

The NNPP chieftain also accused the government of undermining agriculture through import policies and rising production costs, particularly fertiliser prices.

Galadima rejected the administration’s position that hardship is easing, insisting that rural farming activity is declining.

“Look at young men in Kano who go to the radio to make an opinion. They have been arrested and sent to jail. Sometimes tried in the night by judges who are forced to jail them.

“This, now things start small, small. You don’t know how they can blossom and become something else. They shouldn’t play. They shouldn’t presume that Nigerians are gullible and that they cannot react.

“They should remember, and they know better, that when things got to less than 10 per cent of the situation we find ourselves in in 2015, Nigerians rose to the occasion and removed that government.

“If you can remove Jonathan’s government for a simple insecurity in the Northeast, what would you be doing to the APC government? I think we have to cut them into pieces.

“This government has killed agriculture deliberately, disenfranchising farmers who are 75% of the Nigerian population… You have to buy a bag of fertiliser for 60,000 naira to 70,000 naira.

“How can you disenfranchise 75% of your population for the interest of one contractor or one supporter? The massive importation of grains… Now this year I travelled to Maiduguri… there is nobody who is doing any dry farming.

“Let the government send researchers to find out now… If there is no famine… all the rice mills, over 1000 of them established during Buhari’s time, will be killed,” he said.