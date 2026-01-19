2027: Why Kaduna’ll Support Tinubu’s Re-Election, Says Sani

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani yesterday said the state would support the re election of President Bola Tinubu, citing the dividends of democracy and federal projects executed and attracted to the state under his administration.

Sani stated this yesterday during a stakeholders’ engagement on the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) nationwide electronic registration of members.

Addressing stakeholders from Zone 2, the governor said Kaduna State was targeting the registration of 2.5 million APC members, noting that the party had become the dominant political force in the state.

He attributed the growing strength of the APC to his inclusive development model, which spreads projects across the state, as well as key Federal Government interventions championed by President Tinubu.

According to him, the president approved N1 billion for the Kaduna State Light Rail Project, describing the support as unprecedented in Northern Nigeria.

He said: “No other subnational government, apart from Lagos State, has enjoyed this level of support for the execution of a light rail project in the country.”