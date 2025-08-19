2027: Why Jonathan Needs To Join Presidential Race – Tsado

A former presidential aspirant of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mathias Tsado, on Tuesday urged associates of former President Goodluck Jonathan to persuade him to run for the 2027 presidential election.

Tsado, who made this call on Channels Television’s breakfast show, argued that Jonathan’s return to power was the most viable solution to Nigeria’s mounting economic and security challenges.



Tsado said he believes that Jonathan demonstrated statesmanship by conceding defeat to Buhari, a sign that he was not desperate for power, adding that the former Nigerian leader has attained a position many politicians in the country are aspiring for.

“Yes, he has not declared that he wants to run for election, but for somebody like me, I am praying for a day that will come when President Goodluck Jonathan will declare and say, ‘I want to run.

READ ALSO

“Those who have his contacts, those who have access to him, should speak to him. They should point out the other rumours around in 2023 that he was going to run and all that.

“There were rumours, but this time around, [they should tell him], ‘Please come around, sir, because Nigerian people today need you’. In fact, he demonstrated he’s not somebody who is desperate to be in government.

“You remember when he said his ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian, and someone said recently that President Goodluck Jonathan lost the election in 2015 but gained the people. And at the moment, I think that is what is working for him.

“You see, the position that President Goodluck, former President Goodluck Jonathan, finds himself today is a position that most politicians are yearning for,” he said.