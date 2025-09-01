2027: Why I Won’t Run For Presidency – Wike

Contrary to many insinuations, former Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that he will not be contesting in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on Monday during his monthly media chat in Abuja, the nation’s capital, Wike said that despite the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) zoning its ticket to the South, he would not run for President while President Bola Tinubu, who appointed him to the office, is still in power.

The former Governor stressed that his decision was rooted in loyalty and principle, not political expediency.

He further stated that he doesn’t need to be a governor before causing problems that may likely affect the PDP, adding that no opposition party can survive when there is an internal crisis.

“I will not run. I have integrity, I have character. There is no way my appointer is there, and we are saying he should run, and then I turn around and say I should run.

“I have said if we don’t love PDP, by now you won’t be hearing that name. I don’t need to be a governor for me to do what I want to do.

“One thing people don’t understand is if you have a problem, don’t continue to give yourself more problems, try to restrict yourself to the small one you have than adding up other problems.

“No opposition party can survive when they have a serious crisis. The duty of the opposition party is to see whatever way they can solve their problem, and it’s not by being arrogant and acting with impunity. I don’t need to be a governor before I cause a small problem.”