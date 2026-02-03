2027: Why I Won’t Quit PDP, By Gov Lawal

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has vowed not to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying he is prepared to be the last man standing in the main opposition party.

Lawal, a first time governor, who spoke with New Telegraph in an exclusive interview, said he was not in a hurry to defect to another party but will remain faithful to the platform through which he was elected in the 2023 elections till the last day.

He, however, said the only condition that could compel him to leave the PDP is when it becomes absolutely necessary.

According to him, that will be when the PDP becomes totally incapacitated and unable to field candidates for the 2027 general election. Lawal acknowledged concerns about his political future given the lingering leadership tussle in the PDP but maintained that he was not in a hurry to leave the party.

The PDP has so far lost seven of its governors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) through defections. They are Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Siminalyi Fubara (Rivers), Agbu Kefas (Taraba) and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau). Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State,on his part, dumped the PDP for the Accord Party.

But Lawal, who seemed not keen in defecting to the APC or any other party like his colleagues, told New Telegraph that in the event that PDP ceases to exist, he will prefer to contest the forthcoming election as an independent candidate if there is a provision for that.

His words: “I will remain in PDP till the last day, and if I realise there is no PDP, which means there’s no platform for me to contest, I will run as an independent candidate if there is a provision for independent candidate in Nigeria.”

“So, I’m not in a hurry to go anywhere until the end. When I realise PDP cannot move anywhere, then I have to make a decision. And I won’t sit down alone and make that decision. I will consult because politics is local. You need to also hear the peoples’ view.

“So, I will remain in the PDP till the last day. But if PDP contests, I will remain in PDP. But if there’s no PDP, I need a platform to contest. It could be either way. My door is open.”

On whether he is not considering what may befall him going into the forthcoming election as the only first -term governor of PDP extraction, the Zamfara State governor said: “I’m the only one who’s a first-timer and who is still staying put in our party but there is nothing to worry about.”

He added: “I’m not in a hurry. I’m not going to betray my party because I got elected on its platform. However, if that platform is not available for whatever reason, then I have every reason to switch to somewhere else.

But I still remain in PDP till the last day. When I realise that the PDP is dead, then I will move on. “At least I’ve done my best. I didn’t disappoint anybody. I went from the start to the finishing line. When the time comes, I’ll decide alongside people. I’ll be the last man standing.”