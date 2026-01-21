2027: Why I Remained In APC After Mbah Joined –Agballah

Erstwhile All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Enugu State Ugochukwu Agballah has said he refused to leave the party after Governor Peter Mbah joined and the dissolution of the state executive committee because he had put in so much effort, time and resources in repositioning the party.

Speaking yesterday while revalidating his membership of the APC in his Udi/Agbudu Ward in the Udi Local Government Area, as chairman, he instilled discipline in the party and sanctioned erring members irrespective of their status.

Agballah said: “That brought discipline in the party, and the party experienced exponential growth. “I can’t turn my back on such achievements.

That’s not the kind of sacrifice and effort you will make and somebody will tell me to leave the party.” He stressed the need for loyalty to the party and its leadership at all levels, adding that true membership is measured by the degree of loyalty and commitment to party affairs. He said: “Anybody in the APC is APC. You cannot be in and not be loyal to Governor Peter Mbah.

You cannot be in the APC and work against President Bola Tinubu.” Agballah, who during his time expelled or suspended prominent party members, including former Senator President Ken Nnamani; former Governor Sullivan Chime; former Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama; former House of Assembly Speaker Eugene Odoh and ex- Voice of Nigeria (VON) Director-General Osita Okechukwu, also acknowledged how he and other APC leaders fought hard to prevent Mbah from joining the party