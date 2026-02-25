2027: Why I Joined ADC, By Olumide Akpata

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2024 Edo State governorship election Olumide Akpata yesterday dumped joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC)in Benin.

The former Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) President was received by party chiefs, including Chief John OdigieOyegun, Peter Obi, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, Roland Owie and Murphy Omoruyi.

Akpata, who was handed the party’s card by Edo ADC Chairman Kennedy Odion said he took the decision to join the ADC after Obi joined the party on December 31, 2025, stressing that he joined the party to add value.

Akpata thanked the ADC for the belief in new Nigeria, and also the Obidient Movement for their steadfastness. Obi expressed his commitment to a new Nigeria, adding: “Our commitment to a new Nigeria is total though they are doing everything possible to stop us.”

He added: “We must build a nation that works for all not a few. This country is currently working for a few, it shouldn’t be so, we are all Nigerians.”