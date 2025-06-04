2027: Why Coalition To Remove Tinubu Slowed Down

Share

Convener of the League of Northern Democrats (LND),Umar Ardo, on Wednesday explained why the momentum of the political coalition to remove President Bola Tinubu in 2027 has slowed down.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme, Ardo disclosed that the coalition is currently facing an ideology crisis.

He stated that predominant members and leaders of the coalition were in support of fusing into an existing political party. However, he stated that another group of the coalition is in support of registering a whole new political party.

READ ALSO

He said: “I think the coalition will stand. At the formative stage usually you have these hiccups, but over time, they will shape up. And basically, the coalition is in place, but it’s just divided on the basis of ideology.

“Well, when I say ideology, I say, I mean approach — how to approach the politics.

“Predominant members and even leaders of the coalition are in support of fusing into an existing political party, and another group, which I belong to, is in support of registering a whole new political party.

“This is actually where things stand, and I don’t know what the ultimate decision will be by the leaders and key stakeholders and movers of the coalition.

“But we insist, from our side, that our approach of establishing a new political party by the coalition is the best way to approach this transitional politics, and it is, for me, almost almost certain of victory.”

Share