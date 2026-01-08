2027: Why Atiku Won’t Step Aside For Obi – Momodu

The 2023 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has dismissed suggestions that the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar would step aside from the 2027 presidential race in favour of Peter Obi, 2023 Labour Party (LP) flag bearer.

The media entrepreneur made this remark against the backdrop of Atiku’s recent political moves, noting that the former vice president remains firmly committed to pursuing the presidency in 2027.

New Telegraph recalls that Atiku officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in November 2025.

The move is widely regarded as part of a broader strategy to secure the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the next election cycle.

However, Obi, who placed third in the 2023 presidential election behind Atiku and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also defected from the Labour Party to the ADC last week, further intensifying speculation about internal competition within the party.

Political observers have interpreted Obi’s defection as part of a broader opposition realignment aimed at mounting a serious challenge to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The move has also fueled speculation that Obi could accept a Vice-Presidential role on an Atiku-led ticket, a notion that was quickly dismissed and mocked by figures within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

However, prominent Obi supporters, including political economist, Pat Utomi and human rights activist Aisha Yesufu, have cautioned that they would withdraw their support if the former governor accepts a deputy presidential slot.

Recent rumours suggesting that Atiku might step aside for Obi, allegedly based on an agreement for Obi to serve a single four-year term before handing over power in 2031, were firmly dismissed by Dele Momodu.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, Momodu said Atiku has no reason to abandon his presidential ambition.

“Several people have asked me to advise former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to voluntarily withdraw from the 2027 presidential race,” Momodu said.

“When I ask them why, they say he is too old—not that he is less healthy than President Bola Tinubu.

“Out of unsubstantiated malice and prejudice, Tinubu can and should contest, but Atiku can’t and shouldn’t contest.”

Momodu argued that attempts to discredit Atiku’s ambition had become a recurring media narrative, insisting that the former vice president’s experience and record set him apart from most of his contemporaries.

“He’s certainly not a saint, but he towers above most of his peers by not being a parasite feeding on the state since he left power in 2007,” he added.