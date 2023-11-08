2027: Why Atiku Should Support Obi, Kwankwaso Alliance For Presidency – Ohanaeze

The apex socio-cultural group in the Eastern part of Nigeria, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to step down from politics and help Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), form an alliance with Rabiu Kwankwaso, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) ahead of 2027 election.

According to Ohanaeze in a statement issued on Tuesday, this realignment would increase the opposition’s prospects of winning the 2027 presidential election even if President Bola Tinubu declared its intention to run for office in 2027.

Speaking through the factional Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group said “Obi did not contest the 2023 elections solely as an Igbo man or on Igbo platforms. Rather, his candidacy was driven by his vision for a new and prosperous Nigeria, one that transcends ethnic divisions and fosters unity among all Nigerians.”

In a statement Isiguzoro signed, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization said Obi should look away from 2023 and forward to 2027.

The statement reads: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo acknowledges Mr Obi’s acceptance of the Supreme Court’s judgment against his appeal on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) verdict, which declared President Tinubu as the rightful winner of the 2023 Presidential elections.

“This honourable acceptance has endeared Mr Obi to Nigerians across the political spectrum, including members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). His conduct serves as a subtle congratulations to President Tinubu and has prevented his supporters from being unjustly labelled as anarchists.

“Looking forward, Ohanaeze Ndigbo anticipates that the opposition parties will face an arduous challenge in the 2027 elections if President Tinubu declares his interest in seeking re-election as a sitting President. It will be an uphill battle for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) unless they unite and amalgamate into a formidable political force.

“At this critical juncture, we encourage former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to retire from active politics and embrace the role of a statesman, lending his support to Mr Obi and Mr Kwankwaso as the fresh faces of the opposition. Such a realignment would significantly bolster the opposition’s political future in 2027.”