2027: Why APC Must Take Over A’Ibom –Akpabio

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said the governorship election in 2027 in Akwa Ibom State will be a walk- over for the All Progressive Congress (APC) against the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Akpabio made the remarks yesterday while receiving the entire Young Progressives Party (YPP) structure led by its governorship candidate in the 2023 governorship election, Senator Bassey Albert and the State chairman of the Party, Apostle Nyenime Andy, along with the entire party executives in the state, all its candidates in the last election and members across the state.

Akpabio said: “I am aware your party, the YPP, came second in the last governorship election in the state with APC coming third. However, with the calibre of politicians I have seen today coming to team up with the APC in Akwa Ibom State, there is no reason APC will not take over the state in 2027.