2027: Who Is Afraid of Kebbi Governor?

Share

The increasing political awareness among Nigerians and the realization of their right to the dividends of democracy from elected representatives appears to be upsetting some ambitious politicians.

As the journey to 2027 election gathers momentum, the electorate are beginning to come to terms with the reality that the era of unproductive experiences no longer determines their choice of leaders.

From all indications, what matters now is verifiable track record of selflessness, productivity, and execution of impactful developmental programmes and projects.

A typical example of such glaring public change of mindset and complete departure from the previous deceitful era of imposition in the emerging democratic development and political awareness is being exhibited in Kebbi State.

Before he ventured into partisan politics, Governor Nasir Idris was a professional teacher and had reached the peak of the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and eventually Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), where he served as national president and deputy president respectively.

Comrade Nasir NUT as he was fondly called then, had positively touched many lives in different segments of the communities and contributed in the maintenance of school buildings as well as provision of learning and teaching materials in many schools. By the time he decided to join the All Progressive Congress (APC) due to popular demand, his name is already a household name, particularly in Gwandu Emirate.

The goodwill, prayers, and public commendation he enjoys resulting from his many years of philanthropic gestures, made significant contributions to his emergence as the governorship candidate of the APC for the 2023 general election despite the usual desperation of some ambitious politicians. It is evident that God has granted him the wisdom to successfully unite the political leadership of the different camps in the APC in Kebbi State.

He also considered as worth doing, the involvement of different interests groups which includes party stakeholders from top to bottom, traditional and religious leaders, non-partisan organisation and elders in the process of decision making of his administration, which has undoubtedly contributed to the successful implementation of his developmental programmes that have been acknowledged by the beneficiaries and widely publicised.

His relationship with President Bola Tinubu, built on mutual respect and genuine loyalty, has unarguably made him have access to the Presidential Villa, which has produced positive impact on the socio-economic and political development of Kebbi State.

The cordiality of the relationship between the two leaders has resulted to presidential approvals of the revocation of Koko-Zuru federal road contract, abandoned for more then 10 years and now being carried by Kebbi State government, reconstruction of Malando to Warra federal road, Maga to Gamji federal road, Natsini to Kangiwa to Kamba federal road, allocation of 250 kilometres of the 1,600 kilometres of Ilela to Badagary super highway to Kebbi State and insisting that never again, should appointments into Federal Government boards and commissions be hijacked, among others.

These multiple benefits, trust, absolute confidence, and beneficial loyalty have obviously made Governor Idris a serious threat to the political ambition of some self-serving and paperweight politicians in 2027 and beyond.

Therefore, there is no gain, concluding such obvious fears are responsible for the campaign of calumny through fabrication of falsehood, mischievous allegations, and destructive criticism in different forms against the governor.

At this stage of the nation’s democratic development and political awareness, particularly in Kebbi State, it should be clearly understood beyond reasonable doubt that the loyalty of Governor Idris to President Tinubu remains unshakeable.

His commitment to the unity of the APC leadership and membership of the party at all levels in the country also remains solid. In his words, “no retreat, no surrender or political prostitution.

“ He advised the perpetrators and their hired conspirators to have a rethink and get prepared for the 2027 election instead of creating an illusionary conflict.

Share