2027: When Al-Makura Led CPC Bloc To Reaffirm Commitment To APC

Share

CHEKE EMMANUEL writes on the recent declaration of support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid by some leaders of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

In politics, the over riding interest, they say, is give and take. The same goes with reward for loyalty, which entails patience, steadfastness, sacrifice and respect for constituted authority.

These, perhaps, explains why some key members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the All Progressives Congress (APC), recently declared that they have no reason to leave the ruling party and that they are in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

They include a former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura; governor of Katsina State, Dikko Rada; chairman, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, M.B Shehu and the chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), General Buba Marwa. Others are former Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari; Hon. Adamu Farouk; Okono Obia; ex-Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu; Senator Ibrahim Musa and Hon. Nasiru Argungu.

The show of courage and public declaration by these foundation members of the APC can only be described as faithful loyalty, thereby distinguishing themselves from some aggrieved members of the CPC bloc who have since pulled out to join coalition proponents.

These aggrieved members of the CPC bloc are mainly loyalists of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who have alleged marginalization in the current administration of President Tinubu. But Al-Makura, who addressed a press conference on behalf of his group, said majority of the former CPC members in the APC will not join any kind of coalition against President Tinubu.

He maintained that they are committed to the ideals that brought them into the ruling party, saying: “We remain loyal to our party, the APC, and firmly supportive of the administration of President Tinubu.” He added: “Our commitment is unshaken; our faith is renewed and our hope for a better Nigeria under this administration remains high.

“Today, under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria faces challenges but necessary reforms. As responsible citizens and cofounders of this political party, we believe now more than ever, we must remain steadfast, patient, and supportive.

“We commend the bold steps taken by President Tinubu and we urge Nigerians to trust the process, knowing that the foundation being laid today will lead to a more prosperous and secure future.”

The former Nasarawa State governor called on aggrieved members of the bloc within the party to explore internal measures for any kind of conflicts that they may have with the party. His words: “To our brothers and sisters who may feel aggrieved, we urge them to explore options within the party to resolve their grievances through dialogue, patience, and perseverance. True loyalty is tested not in times of comfort but in times of travail.”

Restating their commitment to the APC and the success of President Tinubu’s administration and ultimately, Al-Makura explained that that the media outing became necessary over misinformation in the public space on the position of the CPC bloc. “Recent developments have seen a flood of speculation and misinformation about the position of the former CPC within the APC.

Let it be known clearly that we have not left the APC. We are very much here, standing tall, standing proud, and standing firm within the party that we helped to found through sweat, sacrifice, and patriotic commitment. We remain part and parcel of the APC family.”

He averred. Governor Raddah, who spoke on the need for the press conference, said: “Our mission here is to tell Nigerians that a majority of members of the CPC bloc are still loyal to APC and we are committed to the party and the well being of Nigerians. “Everybody in Nigeria has a right to associate with whoever they chose to associate with.

Our relationship with them is still intact but they choose to do otherwise, we wish them well.” On APC’s chances in the forthcoming2027 general elections, the governor said: “It is very obvious that we are going to win and remain in power.”

The media outing spoke volume of the undiluted loyalty of the group, especially that of Al-Makura who has continued to demonstrate unalloyed loyalty and support for the APC and President Tinubu’s government even without occupying any political office at the moment.

The CPC bloc remains one of the legacy foundations of the APC, and we are resolute in our commitment to the party and its progressive ideals

The former Nasarawa State governor had earlier paid visits to President Tinubu at the presidential villa as a mark of loyalty and support to him and his government during which he told the President that Nigerians are appreciative of his initiatives and reforms geared towards transformation and economic prosperity Al-Makura was the only governor CPC extraction during the formation of APC in 2013.

He played a key role in the actualization of the merger and has continued to contribute to the growth of the party by carrying out various assigned duties to him by the national leadership of the party.

Besides, he successfully coordinated the over 44 Tinubu/Shettima campaign groups in Nasarawa State during the 2023 electioneering, and brought to bear, his vast experience in politics and governance. A two-term governor of Nasarawa State, Al-makura made giant strides between 2011- 2019 he was in office.

He left an enduring legacy as his administration impacted all sectors of the state, including road construction, agriculture, health, education, water resources, urban development, land administration and human capital development, among other things. Al-makura was commended both within and outside the state for his achievements in office as governor.

He was nicknamed “The Architect of Modern Nasarawa State,” over his achievements in infrastructural development, one of which is the Lafia Airport. He was also crowned as champion of inclusivity in governance due to his ability in managing the complex priorities in governance.

The former governor, replicated his good deeds in the Senate when he represented Nasarawa South Senatorial District between 2019-2023. He impacted the five local government areas that make up of the senatorial district. In his quest to lead the APC, Al-Makura declared for the national chairmanship of the party but willingly withdrew from the contest due to over riding interest among party stakeholders.

Most APC stakeholders in Nasarawa State and beyond believe that if reward for genuine loyalty is something to go by, it is incumbent on the Tinubu administration and the party to reward Al-makura for his contributions to the party and national development. Before the media outing, Al-Makura alongside former Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; ex-Governor Masari and 21 others, had in a statement, pledged their loyalty to the APC and President Tinubu. The statement partly read:

“We, the undersigned leaders and committed members of the former CPC, who were part of those instrumental in the historic merger that gave birth to the APC, hereby issue this statement to clarify our unalloyed loyalty to our great party and express firm solidarity with the administration of President Tinubu. “Recent misleading narratives suggesting a defection or disaffection among CPC stakeholders are false, mischievous, and should be ignored.

We remain integral to the APC and are fully aligned with its leadership and vision. “We wish to state categorically that we have neither left the APC nor do we intend to leave. The CPC bloc remains one of the legacy foundations of the APC, and we are resolute in our commitment to the party and its progressive ideals.

“As part of the legacy parties that formed the APC, we take pride in the sacrifices made to build a platform that promotes national unity, justice, and development. We will not allow some people to dismantle the party we helped to build through years of tireless work and dedication.”

The group further stated that they reject the politics of division, saying: “Attempts to create disunity within the party and the country do not reflect the will or position of the genuine CPC core members and it is unacceptable. “We align ourselves fully with the economic and governance reforms being undertaken by President Tinubu.

Though challenging, these policies are necessary steps to rebuild our economy and secure a better future for all Nigerians. We urge patience and collective support as the benefits unfold. “While we acknowledge that some party members may feel sidelined, we emphasize that such grievances are not exclusive to any one bloc.

We advise those concerned to seek redress through constitutional channels within the party and not to resort to negative public agitation or hasty exits from the party. “At this critical point in Nigeria’s democratic journey, it is imperative for all APC members, especially those with deep roots in the party’s formation, to work together to preserve its legacy and help consolidate Nigeria’s democracy.

We must avoid actions that erode our unity and the stability of the nation. “We call on the leadership of the APC to scale up engagement with members across all levels. Strengthening internal communication will reduce tension, foster inclusiveness, and enhance support for the party’s programs.

Party unity must be nurtured continuously in order to sustain the gains and to secure the future. “We therefore reaffirm our loyalty to the APC and our support for President Tinubu. The CPC family remains a vital pillar of the APC and will continue to play a responsible role in its growth and in the progress of Nigeria.”

Share