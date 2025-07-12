Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has expressed surprise over the presence of Peter Obi in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a key player in a new opposition coalition targeting President Bola Tinubu’s removal in 2027.

Speaking on Arise News, Bode George questioned the motives behind the defection of former PDP members and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to the newly formed political alliance.

The PDP chieftain emphasised that unity within the opposition party remains the most strategic path to electoral victory.

“I was wondering what Peter Obi was doing in the ADC,” George said. “These are people who benefited from this party. Do you disown your father’s house? What are you looking for, if not personal interests? Selfishness.”

The PDP stalwart noted that the party had resolved its internal crisis surrounding candidate recognition by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and is now focused on consolidating its strength ahead of the 2027 general election.

“You want to kick Bola [Tinubu] out in 2027, and you want to divide the house?” he added. “The people that matter are the electorate. The voice of the people is the voice of God.”

George extended an olive branch to defectors, urging them to return to the PDP fold. “I’m advising them to come back. Let’s work together.”

The new opposition coalition comprises prominent political figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark, former Rivers State Governor Chibuike Amaechi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, among others.

Their collective mission is to form a united political front capable of unseating President Tinubu in the next election cycle. However, George warned that disunity could jeopardise their goal.