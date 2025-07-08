2027: We’ve No Preferred Presidential Aspirant – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared that it has no preferred or favoured presidential aspirant ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Interim National Chairman of the party, Senator David Mark, gave the assurance on Tuesday while addressing stakeholders of the Kogi State chapter in Abuja, stating that the party’s current focus is to build a transparent, inclusive, and attractive political platform for the Nigerian people.

Mark, a former President of the Senate, emphasized that all members of the party are equal stakeholders, and no one has more ownership or say than others.

“I don’t own this party more than any of our members. I urge all members to prepare to show Nigerians that ADC is a different party. All Nigerians must come together and take ownership of the ADC,” he said.

He stated that the party is being repositioned to provide an alternative to the status quo and warned against the risk of continued misgovernance.

“We are doing this because we do not want this great ship called Nigeria to sink. If we do not rise up, they will sink all of us,” Mark warned.

He promised that the ADC will conduct its affairs differently and is committed to properly managing democratic processes in the country.

Mark also called for unity within the party, urging members to set aside personal differences and work together to strengthen the party structure before pursuing personal ambitions.

“We must bond together to build the party before we can talk of ambitions,” he said.

Commenting on recent criticisms from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mark urged the ruling party to focus on addressing policy failures rather than attacking individuals.

“If they admitted that insecurity is bad and they promised Nigerians they would improve on it but have made it worse, would Nigerians continue to support them? The answer is No,” he said.

He charged party members and Nigerians to continue working towards rebuilding the nation for the benefit of future generations.