2027: We’ve No Preferred Presidential Aspirant –ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it has no preferred or favourite presidential aspirant for the 2027 election. Interim National Chairman, Sen David Mark, assured that the party would be “absolutely transparent” in its activities, stating that the objective of the leadership at the moment is to nurture a platform that would be attractive and acceptable to the majority of Nigerians.

The former Senate President, who spoke yesterday while addressing stakeholders of Kogi State chapter, said all the members of the party are equal stakeholders, equal joiners, and equal owners.

“I don’t own this party more than any of our members, and I urge all members to prepare to show Nigerians that ADC is a different party. “All Nigerians must come together and take ownership of the ADC.

“We are doing this because we do not want this great ship called Nigeria to sink because if we do not rise up, they will sink all of us,” he warned.

Mark promised that the ADC will do things differently and it is ready to properly run Nigerian democracy. He urged members of the party to put their differences aside and work as a team, adding:

“We must bond together to build the party before we can talk of ambitions.” The interim National Chairman called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop attacking individuals but should concentrate on their policy failures which the ADC has raised.

“If they admitted that insecurity is bad and they promised Nigerians that they would improve on it but have made it worse, would Nigerians continue to support them?

The answer is no. “Let us continue to work to rebuild our nation and bring out her best in the overall interest of the future generations,” he submitted.