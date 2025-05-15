2027: We’ve Completed Coalition Processes – ADC

Share

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared the completion of its coalition-building process as part of its strategic preparations to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for power in the 2027 general elections.

This was disclosed at the party’s 89th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Thursday in Abuja, where plans were also unveiled to conduct congresses leading up to its national convention.

ADC National Chairman, Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu, announced his decision to step down, assuring NEC members that he remains committed to the party’s growth and will continue to offer support even after his tenure.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Mani, said the ADC had undergone a series of transformational phases, which included the integration of new stakeholders into its fold.

Reflecting on the party’s two-decade journey, Dr. Mani stated: “We have demonstrated consistent commitment to national development. Our record reflects the highest levels of nationalism and patriotism. We have made immense sacrifices to ensure that the next generation inherits a better Nigeria.”

He lamented the deepening socio-economic challenges confronting the country, citing statistics that indicate approximately five million Nigerians fall into poverty every year. “This is alarming for a country blessed with vast natural and human resources,” he said, attributing the crisis to bad governance.

Dr. Mani stressed that good governance can only be achieved through the active participation of the right people in the political process. “The ADC has remained a formidable platform for re-engineering Nigeria,” he said.

He revealed that the party has expanded its reach by involving civil society organisations and grassroots movements, noting that “all politics is grassroots politics.”

According to him, these groups have shown unwavering dedication and resilience, which reinforces the party’s optimism for change.

“This consensus-building journey has been painstaking, but today I can confidently say, by the grace of God, that the African Democratic Congress is now the coalition party in Nigeria,” he said.

Dr. Mani described the development as a defining moment and called on patriotic Nigerians to join the ADC in what he called a new crusade to bring about enduring democratic change.

He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to building a unified and indivisible Nigeria where all citizens can pursue their aspirations in peace and prosperity. “This vision has always been the hallmark of the ADC,” he concluded.

