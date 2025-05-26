2027: We’re United, Committed To Coalition – ADC

Share

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said it is united and committed to ensuring that the coalition against President Bola Tinubu’s reelection in 2027 succeeds.

The party, which was reacting to a newspaper report that some state chairmen opposed the decision to use ADC as coalition platform, described the report as “misleading, inaccurate, and a deliberate attempt to sow seeds of discord within a united political family.”

ADC in a statement on Monday by Deputy National Secretary, Comrade Nkem Ukandu, said it remains firmly united and guided by the same founding principles that have kept the party strong and consistent over the years.

Ukandu who also doubles as spokesperson to the National Chairman, maintained that ADC is ready to collaborate with all progressive-minded Nigerians, “and we have demonstrated this by amending our Constitution to accommodate partners who are equally passionate about national development.

“We are a party built on clear ideological direction and structured leadership,” the statement added.

The party said it believes in inclusive governance and coalition-building based on shared values, disclosing that it did not make its coalition decision in haste.

“We consulted widely, deeply engaged stakeholders across zones, and only moved forward after reaching a well-considered consensus,” ADC stated.

The party recalled that at its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, in 2024, NEC “unanimously endorsed the coalition strategy, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) present to observe proceedings.

“Following that, we held additional NEC meetings, including one in October of the same year.

“In total, we convened over four NEC meetings—all focused on solidifying our position.

“In some of these gatherings, coalition partners were admitted as observers, and INEC’s statutory presence reaffirmed the legitimacy of the process.”

It also added that no dissenting voice was recorded during any of its National Working Committee (NWC) meetings, reinforcing the party’s internal cohesion and shared vision.

“This party is united in purpose, and we are fully committed to building a credible coalition to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges,” Ukandu said.

According to the statement, at the recently held ADC Global Summit on May 14, 2025, state and zonal Chairmen present spoke in alignment with the coalition strategy.

“Notably, our Lagos State Chairman, George Ashiru, delivered a compelling speech that captured the conviction and passion of our members nationwide.

“That vision remains alive. Our party has always been about bold ideas, collective effort, and purposeful leadership.

“Any external force attempting to disrupt our progress or sow confusion within our ranks will ultimately fail.

“ADC is focused, united, and unstoppable. No matter the political shenanigans of the APC-led government, they cannot derail this moving train,” the party assured.

Share