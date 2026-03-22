The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the recent challenges have not diminished it but have refined it to take its rightful place in the nation’s political discourse.

Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Abdulrahman Mohammed, at the inauguration of the National Convention Planning and Organising Committee in Abuja on Saturday, described PDP as a beautiful bride, radiant with renewed political prospect, ready to reclaim its rightful place in the national space.

“Our journey to this point has not been without challenges. For over a year, our party has navigated complex legal and judicial issues.

“Yet, through resilience, wisdom, and a shared commitment to unity, we have emerged not diminished, but refined,” Mohammed stated.

He said that the recent Court of Appeal judgement, which is widely regarded as a “no victor, no vanquished” verdict, offers the party a philosophical anchor.

“It reminds us that true triumph lies not in individual victories, but in collective survival and institutional continuity. “It calls us to rise above divisions and embrace reconciliation as a higher virtue,” he added.

The caretaker committee chairman said PDP is one, united and open to broader engagement, and extended a hand of fellowship to other members of the party.

According to him, PDP believes that genuine reconciliation will deepen unity, strengthen solidarity, and reposition it for greater national service.

He commended the agents of peace initiative within the ranks of the party and the commitment and sacrifices of PDP leaders.

“We also warmly welcome our brothers and sisters who have returned to the family fold. “The PDP remains a broad and accommodating platform, ever willing to reconcile and rebuild,” Mohammed said.

He charged members of the committee to take the responsibility entrusted to them seriously and deliver a National Convention that will stand on the pillars of legality, legitimacy, and inclusiveness.

“I urge you to discharge your responsibilities with diligence, impartiality, and a deep sense of duty to the party and the nation.