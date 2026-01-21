2027: We’re Ready For Campaign – APC

…Everybody must participate in campaign – Yilwatda

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday declared that it is ready for the 2027 presidential election campaign.

The declaration was made at the “meet and greet” event organised by the Minister of State for Works and Director Youth Mobilisation for the North West zone in the 2023 general election, Hon. Bello Muhammadu Goronyo, in Abuja.

Those present at the event were: APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, Presidential Adviser, Usman Bala, Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, Minister of State for Works, Hon. Bello Muhmmadu Goronyo, Minister for Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

Others are the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard M. Doro, Minister of State for Regional Development, Hon. Uba Maigari Ahmadu, the APC National Vice Chairman (North West), Hon. Garba Datti Muhammadu, other members of the National Working Committee and political appointees of the government.

Speaker after speaker took time to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the good works he has done, and is doing. According to the speakers, the present administration policies were targeted to promote the well-being of the Nigerian Youths.

In his remarks, the APC National Chairman, Prof. Yiltwatda, said that everybody serving in the present administration is a politician, therefore, should be part of the campaign to return President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027. He dismissed the notion that some persons are technocrats in the government, therefore wouldn’t participate in the campaign.

Addressing the Minister for Defence, Yilwatda said, “You are no longer a Military man but a politician.”

He commended the Minister of State for Works and the Director for Youth Mobilisation for Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. Goronyo, he said, “I am very sure Mr President will be very proud of you as a Minister. I will mention your good work to the President.

“As a Prof. l didn’t come as a technocrat. Once you are given an appointment, you are no longer a technocrat. If you cannot support the party, you do not deserve an appointment. There is nothing like being a technocrat. You are there to implement the policies of the government and the policies of the party.

“I must thank the North West for our success in 2023, but for 2027, the North Central will take over. The N/W has gotten 20% of our e-registration, and most of them are the youths.

“The President is supporting the young people with appointments; he has not failed, as he has done very well in office. The President has maintained social cohesion; we should see the President, APC as our biggest assets. Our acceptable level is high, and with our e-registration, we want to know everything about our members.

“Everything the President and the APC are doing is targeted at the promotion of the Youth. Any person should be assured that he or she can become anything in APC. I was never mentioned as a contestant for APC National Chairmanship seat, and I became one.”

The organiser of the event, Minister of State for Works, Hon. Bello Muhammadu Goronyo, in his remarks, said to the APC National Chairman, “You have our total support to move this country and party forward under President Tinubu.

Asiwaju is President for all; he is not working for himself but for the country. No zone can beat North West in 2027 in terms of votes for Asiwaju Tinubu.

In 2027, North West will give more votes to the President; we will deliver Tinubu to continue the good works he is doing. The Youths are there for us, let us go back to our constituency and thank them so that they can continue to support us.”

Similarly, the Minister for Youths development, Ayodele Olawande, in his remarks said, “This government has done so well from where we met this country. We are the only people who can project what the government is doing.

“We met this country in a bad state. Whatever the President is doing is for the Youths and we have enough campaign materials to use. We are ready for the campaign. All Ministers and all political appointees will be on the campaign train.”

The highlight of the event was the award given to some Youths that played a vital role in the 2023 general elections.