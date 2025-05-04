2027: We’re On Mission, Deputy Speaker Kalu Tells Abia APC

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is on a mission to ensure the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Speaking during a meeting with party stakeholders in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, on Sunday, Kalu said President Tinubu’s inclusive governance style—demonstrated through strategic appointments—has endeared him to the people of the South East.

Kalu stressed the importance of unity and collective effort to reposition and strengthen the APC in Abia State and across the entire South East.

“With renewed focus and commitment, we will achieve our goals,” he said, adding that he has continued to engage key stakeholders and promote the Renewed Hope Partners initiative to boost the party’s national presence.

The Deputy Speaker urged members of the APC in Abia and the South East to openly align with President Tinubu and rally behind his second-term bid, assuring that the region would deliver a decisive victory in 2027.

He said: “We are here today to affirm the strength and vitality of our party, the All Progressives Congress, and to discuss how to make it even stronger.

“When we come together and work in unity, we become formidable. This is serious business. What you present at the table determines what you take back. If you bring more, you get more.

“When we love and help one another, we achieve greater things. We are on a mission to strengthen our party. Our target is clear—to ensure the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. I am committed to this mission, and I urge all of you to be committed as well.

“I am grateful to those who have supported me, especially my elder brothers. With the backing of Mr. President through the Renewed Hope Partners project, I promise that Abia will become one of the strongest branches of the APC. Be bold in your support for the President. Let’s unite behind our brother from the southern corridor and deliver 70 to 80 percent of the South East vote in 2027.”

Earlier, the Abia State APC Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, also called for unity within the party and urged stakeholders to rally behind Kalu’s leadership.

“I’m calling on our people to come together. No single individual owns the party. Let’s stop internal divisions and work collectively to build a stronger APC,” Ononogbu said.

“As we work to ensure President Tinubu’s re-election—which I believe we will achieve—we must not lose sight of the importance of winning Abia State. Success here will benefit all of us.”

Share