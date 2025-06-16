2027: We’re Not Against Coalition, ADC State Chairmen

Share

Forum of State Chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has denied the report that some of its members are against the use of the party as coalition platform to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

A national daily had reported that ADC is currently split between two factions, one allegedly led by the National Chairman, Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu and another by Kingsley Ogga, Kogi State Chairman of the party.

The report alleged that the Ogga-led faction has taken legal action to block any merger discussions with other parties, and had issued a statement the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against recognising the Nwosu-led group in any merger negotiations.

It also alleged that the Ogga camp had filed a fresh lawsuit before Justice Omotosho of the Abuja Federal High Court, seeking an injunction to restrain INEC from endorsing any merger until the Supreme Court resolves the chairmanship dispute.

But Ogga who is Chairman of the ADC Chairmen’s Forum, in a disclaimer, said the content of the said report is outdated and misleading.

Said he, “The internal leadership dispute referenced in the publication has since been resolved amicably through an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) process.

“As a result, the case was formally withdrawn and struck out by the Supreme Court and Federal High Court in Abuja respectively.

“The ADC remains strong, united, and fully committed to its role in the growing coalition movement, offering Nigerians a credible alternative anchored on integrity, transparency, and democratic excellence.”

Ogga who later spoke in an interview, in the presence of Clement Ehigiator (FCT Chairman), Kennedy Odion, (Chairman Edo State/Secretary of the Forum), High Leader Sampson (Rivers State Chairman), and Dom Norman (Abia State Chairman), said he told his lawyer to withdraw the case since February this year, which he said, had been done.

In a letter dated 11/02/2025, and addressed to his lawyer, Kolawole Olowookere, titled: “Withdrawal of Lawsuit Against ADC,” which was made available to journalists, Ogga instructed the lawyer to withdraw the lawsuit filed against his party, the ADC.

Said he, “The internal dispute that led to the legal action has been amicably resolved through the party’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms, with the involvement of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Department.

“Given that all outstanding issues have been settled satisfactorily, there is no further need for litigation. Kindly take the necessary legal steps to discontinue the case at the appropriate court.

“Please provide me with an update on the process at your earliest convenience.

“Thank you for your professional service and commitment to this matter. I look forward to your prompt action.”

The case was struck out on February 12, 2025.

