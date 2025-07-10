2027: We’re Building Structures, Getting Requests for Coalition –NRM

The National Chairman of National Rescue Movement (NRM), Chief Edozie Njoku, has announced plans to make the party a viable platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Specifically, Njoku said NRM is building structures across the country, with the recent commissioning of 16 new offices signifying its readiness to make the platform a formidable force to reckon with.

In a telephone chat with New Telegraph, the former factional chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) wrote-off the ongoing coalition, highlighting the need for political parties to focus on making their platforms attractive to the public.

He also urged the public to be patient with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, arguing that a better assessment will be made at the end of the fouryear term. His words: “NRM are building their own structures. We have just been able to commission 16 new offices…Everybody should mind their own. What’s coalition?

“The most important thing is how we come out in the eyes of Nigerians. Nigerians should organise themselves and know that it is not the matter of coalition. “Let us build our parties, and know what we stand for.” He claimed that some tendencies had approached his party seeking to collapse their structures into the NRM.