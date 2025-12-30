2027: We’ll Expel Members Culpable Of Anti-Party Activities – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it will expel any member culpable of anti-party activities due to zero tolerance for such issues. ADC Chairman in Ondo State, Mr Wole Ademoyegun, said this yesterday at the inauguration of new executive members of the party in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

Ademoyegun disclosed that there were moles which had infiltrated the party in order to truncate its mission of winning the leadership of the country and the state.

He said: “There is zero tolerance for antiparty activities in ADC and any member caught will be dealt with and expelled. “We have information that the ruling party has planted some moles among us but we know how to deal with them.

“If we are truthful to ourselves and united, we will not succumb to any financial inducement.”

The chairman urged the party members not to entertain any fear, and tasked the newly inaugurated executive members to work hard and not to relent, because “fear and inferiority complex should be shunned”. According to Ademoyegu, the party is open for registration of new members which will commence in a few weeks’ time.