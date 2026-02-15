2027: We’ll Deliver Landslide Votes For Tinubu, Abba – Barau

The Deputy President of the Senate Senator Barau Jibrin and the Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano North Senatorial District have reaffirmed their total commitment to delivering overwhelming votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, in the 2027 general elections.

The pledge was made at the Kano North APC stakeholders meeting convened by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, on Saturday in Kano, where party leaders, elected officials, and grassroots politicians gathered to consolidate unity and strategise ahead of the next general elections.

Addressing the stakeholders, the Deputy President of the Senate said the meeting was aimed at strengthening internal cohesion and positioning Kano North as the APC stronghold in Kano State.

“We are united and focused. Kano North will stand firmly behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. Our structure is intact, and we will work tirelessly to ensure their victories.

” By God’s grace, we will deliver landslide votes for President Tinubu, Governor Abba and all other candidates of our party, APC, come next year,” he said.

He announced the donation of 26 cars and 141 motorcycles to chairmen, vice-chairmen, councillors, and secretaries across 13 LGAs of the Kano North Senatorial District. While the chairmen and vice-chairmen will be given cars, the councillors and secretaries will be given motorcycles.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Deputy President of the Senate, Malam Ismail Mudashir, said Senator Barau explained that empowering grassroots leaders with mobility and operational support is critical to effective coordination, outreach, and voter engagement ahead of 2027.

“Our chairmen, vice chairmen, councillors, and secretaries are the engine room of our political structure. Supporting them means strengthening our base. With unity and proper mobilisation, Kano North will deliver landslide votes in 2027,” he said.

Stressing that unity remains the key to electoral success, he urged party members to set aside past differences and work collectively toward a common goal.

Also speaking, Hon. Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, member representing Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimin Gado Federal Constituency, reaffirmed their readiness to support President Tinubu and Governor Abba for a second term. He assured Senator Barau of Kano North’s loyalty and cooperation.

“Even when we were in opposition, we acknowledged your tremendous interventions in Kano North. Now that we are in the same party, we will give you maximum cooperation for the development of our region,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the 13 local government chairmen of Kano North, Hon. Jamilu Danbatta, Chairman of Danbatta Local Government, thanked the Deputy President of the Senate for the gesture, describing him as a transformative leader.

He reaffirmed their collective support for President Tinubu, Senator Barau, and Governor Abba.

“We will ensure that this combination receives our full support at the polls,” he pledged.

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Bello Butu-Butu said Kano North has never had a Senator who has performed tremendously well like Senator Barau.

“We are proud of him. He has transformed our region, and we cannot thank him enough,” he said.

The meeting, attended by commissioners, national and state assembly members, local government officials, and party stakeholders, ended with a pledge by all to work for the reelection of President Tinubu, Senator Barau and Governor Abba.