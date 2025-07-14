2027: We’ll Defend Adc In Court –Nat’l Legal Support Group

A coalition of 310 lawyers under the aegis of National Legal Support Group, has volunteered to defend the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in all pending and anticipated legal matters in court nationwide.

Leader of the group, Abdullahi Abdurrahman, at a courtesy visit to the ADC interim National Chairman, Senator David Mark, said the support group has members across all 36 states of the country and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and is fully mobilised to respond to legal challenges on behalf of the party.

Among the team of lawyers, Abdurrah – man disclosed, include ADC Legal Adviser, Peter Oyewole, former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN), former Edo State governor, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, among others.

“We are prepared to handle any case that may arise against ADC anywhere in the country,” Abdurrahman stated, noting that the lawyers believe in the capacity of the current leadership to transform the party and contribute meaningfully to national development.

He commended Senator Mark’s integrity and leadership track record, urging him to bring his patriotism and statesmanship to bear in steering the ADC to national relevance.